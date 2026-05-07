Pakistan's Optimism Amid Iran-US Negotiations, Regional Stability Concerns

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi expressed optimism about a forthcoming resolution between Tehran and Washington, emphasizing that hosting such an agreement would be a matter of pride for Pakistan. He also mentioned that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed diplomatic representatives on May 5 about recent developments related to the negotiations. Addressing regional stability, Andrabi highlighted the international community's ongoing concern regarding peace and security in South Asia amid persistent regional tensions. Various diplomatic activities are underway in connection with the first anniversary of “Marka-e-Haq.” Earlier reports indicated that US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about a swift resolution to the Iran issue, suggesting that efforts to reach an agreement over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear ambitions were progressing. Trump emphasized that the primary goal was preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, expressing confidence that the process would conclude quickly. Despite his optimistic outlook, Iran has yet to respond to the latest US proposal, with Iranian officials criticizing Washington for allegedly seeking Iran's unconditional surrender. There were signs of potential progress as Trump suspended a brief military operation aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, citing hopes for an agreement. Trump stated that if Iran agreed to the terms, the conflict could end, but if not, a more intense military response would follow. Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf criticized US tactics, accusing Washington of attempting to weaken Iran through naval blockades, economic pressure, and media manipulation to force surrender.

Pakistan would gladly accept any agreement reached between the United States and Iran, regardless of its location. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed diplomatic representatives on May 5 about recent developments related to the negotiations.

Dar also met with Kuwaiti officials and received an invitation to participate in the Oslo Forum. Addressing regional stability, the Foreign Office spokesperson highlighted the international community's ongoing concern regarding peace and security in South Asia amid persistent regional tensions. Various diplomatic activities are underway in connection with the first anniversary of “Marka-e-Haq.

” Earlier reports indicated that US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about a swift resolution to the Iran issue, suggesting that efforts to reach an agreement over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear ambitions were progressing. Trump emphasized that the primary goal was preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, expressing confidence that the process would conclude quickly.

Despite his optimistic outlook, Iran has yet to respond to the latest US proposal, with Iranian officials criticizing Washington for allegedly seeking Iran's unconditional surrender. There were signs of potential progress as Trump suspended a brief military operation aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, citing hopes for an agreement. Trump stated that if Iran agreed to the terms, the conflict could end, but if not, a more intense military response would follow.

Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf criticized US tactics, accusing Washington of attempting to weaken Iran through naval blockades, economic pressure, and media manipulation to force surrender





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Iran-US Negotiations Pakistan Foreign Office Tahir Andrabi Ishaq Dar South Asia Marka-E-Haq Iran Nuclear Ambitions Strait Of Hormuz US President Donald Trump Iranian Officials Regional Tensions Diplomatic Activities Oslo Forum Kuwaiti Officials Norway's Deputy Foreign Minister

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