Pakistan Single Window and Directorate General of Trade Agencies Launch Digital System for Trade Associations and Chambers

Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and Directorate General of Trade Agencies (DGTA) have started a joint initiative to digitize the registration, renewal, reporting, and monitoring systems of trade associations and chambers. This development is seen as an important step towards establishing a data-driven trade administrative system in Pakistan. The consultative meeting, attended by representatives from chambers of commerce and various trade associations from Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Northern Punjab, focused on automating the registration, renewal, reporting, and monitoring systems of trade associations and chambers.

ملک کے تجارتی ڈھانچے کو جدید خطوط پر استوار کرنے کے لیے پاکستان سنگل ونڈو (پی ایس ڈبلیو) اور ڈائریکٹوریٹ جنرل آف ٹریڈ آرگنائزیشنز (ڈی جی ٹی او) نے باہمی تعاون سے تجارتی انجمنوں اور چیمبرز کے نظام کو ڈیجیٹل بنانے کا عمل شروع کر دیا ہے۔ اس پیش رفت کو پاکستان میں ڈیٹا پر مبنی تجارتی انتظامی نظام کی جانب اہم قدم قرار دیا جا رہا ہے۔ اس سلسلے میں منعقدہ مشاورتی اجلاس میں وفاقی دارالحکومت، خیبرپختونخوا اور شمالی پنجاب سے تعلق رکھنے والے چیمبرز آف کامرس اور مختلف تجارتی انجمنوں کے نمائندوں نے بھرپور شرکت کی۔ اجلاس میں تجارتی تنظیموں کی رجسٹریشن، تجدید، رپورٹنگ اور نگرانی کے نظام کو خودکار بنانے پر تفصیلی تبادلہ خیال کیا گیا۔ صدر اسلام آباد چیمبر آف کامرس اینڈ انڈسٹری (آئی سی سی آئی) سردار طاہر محمود نے اس موقع پر گفتگو کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ ادارہ جاتی جدت وقت کی اہم ضرورت ہے اور پاکستان سنگل ونڈو نے بروقت اقدامات کر کے کاروباری برادری کی ایک بڑی ضرورت کو پورا کرنے کی سمت قدم بڑھایا ہے.

ملک کے تجارتی ڈھانچے کو جدید خطوط پر استوار کرنے کے لیے پاکستان سنگل ونڈو (پی ایس ڈبلیو) اور ڈائریکٹوریٹ جنرل آف ٹریڈ آرگنائزیشنز (ڈی جی ٹی او) نے باہمی تعاون سے تجارتی انجمنوں اور چیمبرز کے نظام کو ڈیجیٹل بنانے کا عمل شروع کر دیا ہے۔ اس پیش رفت کو پاکستان میں ڈیٹا پر مبنی تجارتی انتظامی نظام کی جانب اہم قدم قرار دیا جا رہا ہے۔ اس سلسلے میں منعقدہ مشاورتی اجلاس میں وفاقی دارالحکومت، خیبرپختونخوا اور شمالی پنجاب سے تعلق رکھنے والے چیمبرز آف کامرس اور مختلف تجارتی انجمنوں کے نمائندوں نے بھرپور شرکت کی۔ اجلاس میں تجارتی تنظیموں کی رجسٹریشن، تجدید، رپورٹنگ اور نگرانی کے نظام کو خودکار بنانے پر تفصیلی تبادلہ خیال کیا گیا۔ صدر اسلام آباد چیمبر آف کامرس اینڈ انڈسٹری (آئی سی سی آئی) سردار طاہر محمود نے اس موقع پر گفتگو کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ ادارہ جاتی جدت وقت کی اہم ضرورت ہے اور پاکستان سنگل ونڈو نے بروقت اقدامات کر کے کاروباری برادری کی ایک بڑی ضرورت کو پورا کرنے کی سمت قدم بڑھایا ہے





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Pakistan Single Window Directorate General Of Trade Agencies Digital System Trade Associations Chambers Data-Driven Trade Administrative System Registartion Renewal Reporting Monitoring Automation Central System Dedicated Information System Workflow Efficiency Policy Making Transparency Accountability Workplace Safety Workplace Health Workplace Environment Workplace Culture Workplace Fairness Workplace Flexibility Workplace Innovation Workplace Inclusion Workplace Diversity Workplace Equity Workplace Justice Workplace Safety Workplace Health Workplace Environment Workplace Culture Workplace Fairness Workplace Flexibility Workplace Innovation Workplace Inclusion Workplace Diversity Workplace Equity Workplace Justice Workplace Safety Workplace Health Workplace Environment Workplace Culture Workplace Fairness Workplace Flexibility Workplace Innovation Workplace Inclusion Workplace Diversity Workplace Equity Workplace Justice

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