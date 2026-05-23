Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces Meets Iranian Leaders, Discusses Diplomatic Efforts for Regional Stability

The news text reports on a meeting between Field Marshal Asim Munir, the chief of Pakistan's Defence Forces, and Iranian officials, including Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the Iranian chief negotiator and Parliament Speaker. The field marshal also met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The meetings were held to discuss diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the Iran war and maintaining regional stability and security.

Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir met Iran ian chief negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iran ian media reported. The Field Marshal also met Iran ian President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to media reports.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also present during the meetings, they added. Earlier on Friday, the chief of defence forces met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran to discuss diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the Iran war, Iranian media reported. The meeting focused on reducing tensions in the region, promoting peace and stability, and preventing further escalation in West Asia.

According to Iranian state media, Asim Munir and Abbas Araghchi exchanged views on the latest diplomatic efforts and initiatives to end the US-Israel war on Iran. The two sides also discussed regional security issues and possible steps to prevent the conflict from widening further





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