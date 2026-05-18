Pakistan Opposition Seeks Rights for Imran Khan, Wife in Health Concerns and Legal Proceedings

Pakistan's opposition leader, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, addressed media after a consultative meeting with party leaders and lawyers regarding the health and legal issues of Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Pakistan weighs tokenization of sovereign bonds , Naya Pakistan Certificates to attract global investment... Opposition Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai Monday addressed journalists after a consultative meeting with party leaders and lawyers regarding the cases and health of the PTI founder, Imran Khan , and his wife, Bushra Bibi .

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the PTI Chairman, said the opposition leader received a detailed briefing from the PTI leadership and legal team on key legal and humanitarian issues. He added that Mahmood Khan Achakzai sought various legal options from the lawyers during the session, while the broader political situation in the country also came under discussion.

He claimed that the PTI founder had been taken to the hospital four times and Bushra Bibi twice, alleging that details were kept from the public. Calling the situation unacceptable, he demanded that a meeting be arranged with the PTI founder and said the party is seeking its constitutional and legal rights.

He announced that a summit meeting of the opposition has been called and that the matter will be raised both in the meeting and on the floor of parliament. He alleged discrimination against PTI and said the party would pursue the issue at all available forums. Referring to legal proceedings, Barrister Gohar noted that the Islamabad High Court has called for final arguments in the £190 million case on the 20th and urged that due process be ensured





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Pakistan Opposition Barrister Gohar Ali Khan Mahmood Khan Achakzai Imran Khan Bushra Bibi Consultative Meeting Legal And Humanitarian Issues Sovereign Bonds NHSI Hospital Discrimination Against PTI

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