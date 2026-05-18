Pakistani Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) witnessed a drastic decrease of 31% in the initial ten months of the current fiscal year compared to the same period in 2021. Meanwhile, a clash between government senators and loyal members of the Pakistan Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) took place in the Senate over the treatment of political women. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed concern about Europe not utilizing its full diplomatic potential to end the war in Ukraine and asserted that discussions with Moscow should not solely be handled by the US President. Merkel also acknowledged her support for Ukraine militarily and emphasized the need for a combined approach of military deterrence and diplomatic efforts.

Pakistan ’s FDI drops 31% in initial 10 months of monetary year: SBPI’ve had a disagreement in Pakistan Senate among government senators and members of the Pakistan Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), regarding the treatment of political women.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated on Monday that Europe needs to make more diplomatic efforts to end the Russian-triggered war in Ukraine. She mentioned that she thinks Europe is "not fully making use of its diplomatic potential" and that discussions with Moscow shouldn’t just be handled by US President Donald Trump. Merkel also confirmed that she supports Ukraine militarily and thinks it’s necessary to combine military deterrence with diplomatic activity.

She emphasizes that underestimating Russian President Vladimir Putin would be a mistake and that strong faith in oneself would be equally problematic





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Pakistan FDI Eurasia Women's Rights Pakistan Muttahida Qaumi Movement Appraisal Of Angela Merkel Support For Ukraine Militarily Combining Military Deterrence With Diplomatic

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