Pakistan's Revenue Surges in First Nine Months of Fiscal Year, IMF Negotiations Begin

The government announced on Monday that the revenue in the first nine months of the current fiscal year has increased by Rs 371 billion or 45 percent compared to the same period last year. The federal government collected Rs 1.205 trillion in petroleum receipts during July-March, which is nearly equal to the total receipts of the previous fiscal year. The extraordinary high level of petroleum receipts, a 50 percent reduction in interest rates, and the significant decrease in government spending have significantly reduced the fiscal deficit and put Pakistan in a relatively stable position before the IMF negotiations. The IMF negotiations will start with the budget machine, but the scope of the machine is not limited to the budget alone. The IMF will assess the progress of legal reforms aimed at reducing the role of the state and expanding the sugar sector, in addition to reviewing the proposed amendments to the laws.

حکومت نے منگل کو بتایا کہ رواں مالی سال کے پہلے نو ماہ کے دوران پٹرولیم لیوی کی وصولیوں میں 371 ارب روپے یا 45 فیصد اضافہ ہوا۔وفاقی حکومت نے جولائی تا مارچ کے دوران پٹرولیم لیوی کی مد میں 1.205 کھرب روپے وصول کیے جو تقریباً گزشتہ مالی سال کی مجموعی وصولیوں کے برابر ہیں۔پٹرولیم لیوی کی غیر معمولی بلند شرح، شرح سود میں 50 فیصد کمی کے باعث سودی ادائیگیوں میں نمایاں کمی اور صوبوں کے ریکارڈ کیش سرپلس نے آئی ایم ایف کے ساتھ بجٹ مذاکرات سے قبل پاکستان کو نسبتاً مستحکم پوزیشن میں لا کھڑا کیا ہے۔ آئی ایم ایف کا بجٹ مشن آج سے مذاکرات شروع کرے گا، تاہم ذرائع کے مطابق مشن کا دائرہ کار صرف بجٹ تک محدود نہیں ہوگا۔ آئی ایم ایف مشن سرکاری شعبے میں ریاستی کردار کم کرنے اور شوگر سیکٹر کو آزاد کرنے کے لیے قانونی ترامیم پر پیش رفت کا جائزہ لے گا۔ مشن آئندہ مالی سال کے محصولات اور اخراجات کے اہداف طے کرنے کے لیے مذاکرات شروع کرے گا اور قوانین میں مجوزہ ترامیم کا بھی جائزہ لے گا۔آئی ایم ایف نے پاکستان کیلیے 1.

29 ارب ڈالرز قرض کی منظوری دے دی مشکوک مالی ٹرانزیکشن پر اظہار تشویش، آئی ایم ایف کی حکومت کو منی لانڈرنگ کیخلاف سخت اقدامات کی ہدایتذرائع کے مطابق صوبوں کے ساتھ بھی مذاکرات ہوں گے تاکہ وہ آئندہ مالی سال میں 1.64 کھرب روپے کا کیش سرپلس پیدا کریں اور تقریباً 1.78 کھرب روپے کے ٹیکس اہداف حاصل کریں۔ حکومت نے گزشتہ بجٹ میں مجموعی بجٹ خسارے کا ہدف جی ڈی پی کے 3.9 فیصد یا 5 کھرب روپے سے زائد مقرر کیا تھا، تاہم یہ خسارہ 3.2 فیصد تک محدود رہ سکتا ہے، جو بجٹ تخمینوں سے تقریباً 900 ارب روپے بہتر ہے۔ اس سے ظاہر ہوتا ہے کہ وفاقی اور صوبائی حکومتوں کے پاس عوام کو ریلیف دینے کی گنجائش موجود تھی، مگر اس کے باوجود زیادہ ٹیکس عائد کیے گئے۔ آئی ایم ایف رپورٹ کے مطابق رواں مالی سال میں بنیادی بجٹ سرپلس، یعنی سودی ادائیگیوں کے بعد خالص آمدن، جی ڈی پی کے 2.5 فیصد تک رہنے کا امکان ہے۔ پہلے نو ماہ کے دوران مجموعی بجٹ خسارہ 856 ارب روپے یا جی ڈی پی کے 0.7 فیصد تک محدود رہا، جس کی بڑی وجہ زیادہ پٹرولیم لیوی، سودی اخراجات میں کمی اور صوبائی سرپلس ہے۔ چاروں صوبائی حکومتوں نے مجموعی طور پر 1.63 کھرب روپے کا کیش سرپلس پیدا کیا، جو گزشتہ سال کے مقابلے میں 583 ارب روپے یا 55 فیصد زیادہ ہے۔ اس میں سے تقریباً آدھا یعنی 824 ارب روپے پنجاب نے فراہم کیا۔ آئی ایم ایف مشن 2028 سے سودی نظام کے خاتمے کے بعد مالیاتی شعبے کی حکمت عملی پر بھی بریفنگ لے گا۔ بے نظیر انکم سپورٹ پروگرام کے ذریعے عمومی بجلی سبسڈی ختم کر کے ہدفی سبسڈی نظام متعارف کرانے سے متعلق پیش رفت بھی آئی ایم ایف کے ساتھ شیئر کی جائے گی۔سونے اور چاندی کی عالمی و مقامی قیمتوں میں بڑا اضاف





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Pakistan Revenue IMF Negotiations Budget Petroleum Receipts Interest Rates Fiscal Deficit Sugar Sector Legal Reforms

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