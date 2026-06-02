Pakistani Mango Exporters Reduce Target by 30,000 Tons Amid Gulf Crisis and Soaring Freight Costs

Pakistan's mango exporters have cut this year's export target by 30,000 tons, warning that conflict-related disruptions across the Middle East, soaring freight costs, and climate-related crop losses are threatening one of the country's most valuable fruit exports. The Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) said exporters now expect to ship 80,000 tons of mangoes this season, down from 110,000 tons last year, with export earnings projected to fall to between $75 million and $80 million from about $110 million a year earlier.

The export season officially began on Sunday, with the first shipments of Pakistani mangoes leaving for overseas markets. Pakistan's mango exporters have cut this year's export target by 30,000 tons, warning that conflict-related disruptions across the Middle East , soaring freight costs , and climate-related crop losses are threatening one of the country's most valuable fruit exports.

The Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) said exporters now expect to ship 80,000 tons of mangoes this season, down from 110,000 tons last year, with export earnings projected to fall to between $75 million and $80 million from about $110 million a year earlier. The fruit is one of the country's most important horticultural exports, with Gulf states serving as its largest foreign market.

The main reason for the reduction in export target is the Gulf crisis, as Afghanistan is completely closed, Iran is also in crisis, and there is a war in the Middle East. Exporters say the regional turmoil has triggered a dramatic increase in shipping costs. According to PFVA, sea freight charges to Gulf destinations rose from about $1,200-$1,400 per container last season to as much as $6,000-$7,000 this year.

Air freight rates have also more than doubled, reaching nearly $2 per kilogram





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Pakistani Mangoes Export Season Mango Exporters Gulf Crisis Afghanistan Iran Israel Middle East Shipping Costs Freight Costs Climate-Related Crop Losses

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