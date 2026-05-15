Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari: Forces Opposing National, Provincial Progress Will Be Defeated

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that forces opposing the development of the country and provinces will be defeated. He made these remarks while addressing a ceremony linked to health sector projects in Quetta. The PPP chairman welcomed the public-private partnership associated with the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Foundation and efforts to provide facilities of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation in Balochistan. He also pledged that provinces would continue cooperation with one another and emphasized that medical treatment remained the biggest expense for poor families.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said on Friday that forces opposed to the development of the country and provinces would be defeated .

He made these remarks while addressing a ceremony linked to health sector projects in Quetta. The PPP chairman welcomed the public-private partnership associated with the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Foundation and efforts to provide facilities of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation in Balochistan. He also pledged that provinces would continue cooperation with one another. The PPP chairman emphasized that negative forces neither wanted the progress of the country nor the province, and pledged that such elements would be defeated.

He also highlighted that medical treatment remained the biggest expense for poor families. Earlier, the PPP chairman arrived in Quetta on a one-day visit to inaugurate 11 major health sector projects, including the modern Trauma Emergency and Response Institute, Benazir Ambulance Service for emergencies, and Bacha Khan Memorial Hospital.

Projects for activating 164 restored basic health centres in Balochistan, introducing a modern health insurance programme for government employees, strengthening the immunisation system, and expanding Child Life emergency services would also be launched. The Health Information and Digitalisation Unit will formally begin operations, while a programme for the supply of medicines and medical equipment under the Peoples Welfare Programme is set to commence. Projects for establishing treatment centres for drug-resistant tuberculosis will also be inaugurated, officials added





SAMAATV / 🏆 22. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Forces Opposing National Provincial Progress Defeated Public-Private Partnership Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Foundation Health Sector Projects Modern Trauma Emergency And Response Institute Benazir Ambulance Service For Emergencies Bacha Khan Memorial Hospital 164 Restored Basic Health Centres Modern Health Insurance Programme Strengthening The Immunisation System Expanding Child Life Emergency Services Health Information And Digitalisation Unit Peoples Welfare Programme Treatment Centres For Drug-Resistant Tuberculo

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President confers Hilal-i-Imtiaz to BOL News senior journalist Ihtasham ul HaqueISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday conferred Pakistan’s top civil awards on prominent figures from journalism, sports

Read more »

DG ISPR holds interactive session with students, faculty at Islamabad universityDG ISPR held a session at Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University on national security, counter-terrorism, and info warfare, urging students to use social media responsibly and support armed forces

Read more »

Pakistan News: Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif Praise Security Forces After Counter-Terrorism OperationAsif Ali Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif have praised the security forces following a successful counter-terrorism operation in the Nosham area of Barkhan District. The president and prime minister acknowledged the sacrifices made by the personnel involved in the operation against militants described as ‘Fitna Al Hindustan’ and paid homage to those who embraced martyrdom.

Read more »

‘IT exports to surpass $4.5b during current fiscal year’National Assembly of Pakistan was informed that the country’s IT exports are expected to exceed $4.5 billion during current fiscal year.

Read more »

Bilawal forms four-member team to hold consultation with govt on budgetPakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted four-member PPP team for holding talks with government on upcoming budget proposals.

Read more »

PM Shehbaz approves task force for waste to energy policyPrime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved a task force to develop Pakistan’s national waste to energy policy and investment framework

Read more »