Pakistan Condemns Israeli Attack on Gaza-bound Flotilla, Demands Release of Detained Workers President Malik Shehzad Awan Warns of Crisis in Logistics Sector

President of the Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance Malik Shehzad Awan has announced a five percent increase in goods transport fares, which complying with the rise in petrol and diesel prices. Noting that transporters have failed to receive any meaningful relief from the government despite repeated fuel cost increases, Malik Shehzad stated that they strongly reject the government's decision as it is detrimental to the already strained logistics sector.

Pakistan among 11 nations condemning Israeli attack on Gaza-bound flotilla, demand release of detained workers. Pakistan's Goods Transport Alliance president Malik Shehzad Awan has announced a five percent increase in goods transport fares following the latest increase in petrol and diesel prices.

Transporters nationwide strongly reject the government's decision, calling it detrimental to the already strained logistics sector. Awan emphasized that transporters have received no meaningful relief, despite repeated increases in fuel costs. The impact of rising prices has been severe, with the cost of a single trailer trip increasing by Rs200,000, while monthly expenses for a truck operating four trips have surged by Rs800,000. Thousands of transporters have already been forced to park their vehicles due to unsustainable operating conditions.

Awan urged the federal government to announce relief measures, including the abolition of toll taxes, withholding taxes, and traffic fines imposed by motorway and traffic police. He also criticized the Rs80,000 subsidy provided for truck trailers, calling it insufficient in the current economic climate. The transport leader warned that ongoing regional tensions and war-like conditions have significantly affected the transport business, and continuous increase in petroleum prices is directly contributing to rising inflation across the country.

Awan said that if the government fails to review its policies, the transport system in Pakistan could come to a halt, severely impacting supply chains and economic activity. He concluded that transporters are operating at a loss in the broader national interest, but such conditions cannot continue indefinitely





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Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance President Malik Shehzad Awan Five Percent Increase In Fares Rising Petrol And Diesel Prices Meaningful Relief Abolition Of Toll Taxes Consumer Prices Impact On Supply Chains Regional Tensions Sustainable Logistics Sector

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