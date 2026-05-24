Pakistani actor Imran Abbas shares nostalgic throwback picture from graduation days

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas shared a nostalgic throwback picture from his graduation days along with an caption that caught attention online. The picture showed a young Imran Abbas wearing a graduation gown while holding his degree scroll tied with a red ribbon. The actor appeared calm in the studio portrait, dressed in a white collared shirt with a golden academic stole around his shoulders. Sharing the memory, Imran Abbas wrote, ‘A fresh graduate architect from NCA Lahore who never intended to be an actor... Magar kon jaanta tha ke meri manzil hai kahan.’ The caption reflected on how life often takes unexpected turns, as the actor originally pursued architecture before eventually becoming one of Pakistan’s most admired television stars.

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas shared a nostalgic throwback picture from his graduation days along with an caption that caught attention online. The picture showed a young Imran Abbas wearing a graduation gown while holding his degree scroll tied with a red ribbon.

The actor appeared calm in the studio portrait, dressed in a white collared shirt with a golden academic stole around his shoulders. Sharing the memory, Imran Abbas wrote, ‘A fresh graduate architect from NCA Lahore who never intended to be an actor... Magar kon jaanta tha ke meri manzil hai kahan. ’ The caption reflected on how life often takes unexpected turns, as the actor originally pursued architecture before eventually becoming one of Pakistan’s most admired television stars.

Over the years, Imran Abbas has built a massive fan following through several hit dramas including Alvida, Dil-e-Muztar, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai, Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan, and Khuda Aur Muhabbat. Imran Abbas has won numerous awards throughout his acting career and remains one of the most popular actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry





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Pakistani Actor Imran Abbas Throwback Picture Graduation Days Architecture Television Stars Hit Dramas Awards Popularity

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