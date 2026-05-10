Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Discusses Regional Situation with Qatar's Emir

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Qatar's Emir Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss the changing regional situation and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at maintaining peace and stability. The two leaders exchanged views on measures to support continued dialogue and peaceful engagement among all parties involved and stressed the need for constructive diplomacy and cooperation to ensure the success of ongoing regional peace initiatives and to prevent further escalation.

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss the changing regional situation and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at maintaining peace and stability .

During the discussion, both leaders reviewed recent developments in the region and exchanged views on measures to support continued dialogue and peaceful engagement among all parties involved. Prime Minister Shehbaz appreciated Qatar for its consistent support of Pakistan’s peace efforts and highlighted the close and longstanding relations shared by the two countries. The two sides stressed the need for constructive diplomacy and cooperation to ensure the success of ongoing regional peace initiatives and to prevent further escalation.

Shehbaz Sharif also conveyed his good wishes to Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and said he was looking forward to the Qatari Amir’s upcoming visit to Pakistan. According to officials, the anticipated visit is expected to further deepen bilateral ties and open new avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar across multiple sectors





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Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Qatar Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani Regional Situation Diplomatic Efforts Peace And Stability Consistency Longstanding Relations Constructive Diplomacy Cooperation Regional Peace Initiatives Further Escalation Upcoming Visit Deepening Bilateral Ties New Avenues Of Cooperation

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