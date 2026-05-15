Pakistan and Azerbaijan deepen cooperation in legal and judicial sectors

Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to strengthen their cooperation in legal and judicial sectors, including joint capacity-building initiatives and enhanced professional relationship between justice systems of two countries.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to deepen cooperation in the legal and judicial sectors , reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening institutional ties. The understanding was reached during a meeting in Islamabad between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice, Farid Ahmadov, and Pakistan’s Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Both sides reviewed ways to expand collaboration in judicial training, legal reform, and institutional development. They also exchanged views on enhancing professional cooperation between their respective justice systems. During the meeting, the Azerbaijani minister assured continued support for capacity-building initiatives and greater engagement between legal institutions of the two countries. On the occasion, Farid Ahmadov also conferred the ‘Medal for Justice’ on Azam Nazeer Tarar as a gesture of recognition.

The visiting delegation was further briefed on the structure and functioning of Pakistan’s Ministry of Law and Justice





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Pakistan-Azerbaijan Cooperation Legal And Judicial Sectors Judicial Training Legal Reform Institutional Development Professional Cooperation

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