Pakistani YouTuber Ducky Bhai Slams Men Who Divorce Their Wives, Advocates Stable Marriages

Pakistani YouTuber Saad ur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai has sparked a debate on social media by slamming men who divorce their wives. He advocates for stable marriages and advises newlywed couples to resolve their issues together instead of involving their parents.

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Saad ur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai slammed men who divorce their wives and his statements took social media by complete storm. Netizens considered it as a target on another famous Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt.

In a viral clip, when a journalist asked Ducky about his views of marriages he firmly stated that: ‘Shadi mardon ka kaam hai, agar ap bachy hain to aap shadi na karain, kyun ky us sy aagy any wali agly larki ki Zindagi bhi kharab hoti hai. Aur agr larki hai to larkay ki Zindagi barbaad hoti hai to aap karain hi nahi. ’ (Marriage is the responsibility of mature adults.

If you are still childish or immature, then you should not get married, because it ruins the life of the other person as well. If it’s a girl, then the boy’s life gets affected, and if it’s a boy, then the girl’s life suffers. So, it’s better not to marry at all if you are not ready for it). Further he added: ‘dekhain, jis ki shadi tootni hoti hai na baad mein, usko shadi sy pehly pata hota hai.

’ (Look, the people whose marriages eventually fall apart usually already know it before getting married). Ducky responded here with: ‘Is tarha na kiya karain, naik niyat sy shadi karain, ups and down aaty hain usko hal karain, kisi bhi third bandy ko involve nhi krty. Jab aap shadi kary hain to ap adult hoty hain, to is mei mummy daddy banny ki zaroort nhi hoti ky is sy pochain ya us sy. ’ (Don’t do things this way.

Get married with sincere intentions. Ups and downs are a part of life, so try to work through them together instead of involving a third person. When you get married, you are adults, so there is no need to run to your parents for every decision or ask others what to do).

Later he gave an advice to newlywed couples by saying: ‘meri advice hai jitney bhi newlywed couples hain, aksar larkiyan apny amii abu sy share kr leti hain or larkay bhi aisy krty to ye krna chor dain. Apni wife ky sath baith ky apna masla hal karain or wo baat apki ek din mein hi resolve ho jani hai.

Ghar walon ko involve krny sy matter drag ho jata hai’ (My advice to all newlywed couples is that many girls tend to share every issue with their parents, and boys often do the same, this should stop. Sit down with your spouse and resolve your problems together, and most issues can be solved within a day. Once families get involved, the matter only becomes prolonged and more complicated).

Many social media users totally agreed with Ducky’s point of view regarding stable marriages, they also appreciated him and his parent’s upbringing. It is worthy to mention that Ducky Bhai is the only Pakistani family vlogger with more than 10 million subscribers. Lately, he married to Pakistani social media influencer Aroob Jatoi. The couple is considered as ideal among the youth





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Pakistani Youtuber Ducky Bhai Divorce Marriage Advocates Stable Marriages Advises Newlywed Couples

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