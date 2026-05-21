Pakistan Meteorological Department Forecasts Unstable Weather Across Several Regions

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted unstable weather in various regions, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas. This can lead to rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms.

Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts mainly hot and dry weather across most parts of the country on Thursday, with very hot conditions expected to persist in southern regions during daytime.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas are expected to receive rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms. In Islamabad and surrounding areas, partly cloudy weather with rain-windstorms, thunderstorms, and isolated hailstorms is expected.

A fresh spell of unstable weather may affect several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Dir, Swat, Malam Jabba, Kohistan, Bajaur, Kalam, Chitral, Buner, Kohat, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Malakand, Parachinar, Kurram, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Karak, and Waziristan, where gusty winds, thunderstorms, and isolated heavy falls are likely. Punjab is expected to remain mainly hot and dry; however, partly cloudy weather with dust-thunderstorms and rain is likely in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Murree, Galiyat, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Noorpur Thal, Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar.

Isolated hailstorms may also occur in these areas. Sindh will continue to experience hot and dry weather, while upper districts are likely to remain under severe heatwave conditions. In Balochistan, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most districts. Northern areas including Zhob, Sibi, Barkhan, and Musakhel may witness rain-windstorms and thunderstorms during afternoon hours, with chances of isolated hailstorms.

Cloudy weather with intermittent rain and thunderstorms is likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, while Kashmir may experience partly cloudy conditions with isolated rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall and hailstorms are also expected at isolated places in Kashmir





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Pakistan Meteorological Department Unstable Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gilgit-Baltistan Islamabad Pothohar Region Kashmir Adjoining Hilly Areas Rain Strong Winds Thunderstorms Isolated Hailstorms

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