Pakistan's Petroleum Minister Meets Saudi Ambassador to Discuss Energy Cooperation

Pakistan's Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik met Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki to discuss upgrading Pakistan's oil refineries and expanding long-term energy cooperation with the Kingdom. Tensions in the Middle East, triggered by US-Israel strikes against Iran, have driven up fuel costs worldwide and put Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves under pressure. Saudi Arabia has supported Pakistan's energy sector by granting it deferred oil payment facilities and committing $3 billion in additional financial support.

Pakistan 's Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik met Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki to discuss upgrading oil refineries and expanding long-term energy cooperation. Tensions in the Middle East, triggered by US-Israel strikes against Iran, have driven up fuel costs worldwide and put Pakistan 's foreign exchange reserves under pressure.

Saudi Arabia has supported Pakistan's energy sector by granting deferred oil payment facilities and committing $3 billion in additional financial support. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have sought enhancing their cooperation in the energy sector, with a multibillion-dollar refinery project at Gwadar involving Saudi Arabia's Aramco discussed over the years. The Saudi envoy praised Pakistan's constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability





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Pakistan Saudi Arabia Energy Cooperation Oil Refineries Fuel Costs Foreign Exchange Reserves Middle East Tensions Strait Of Hormuz Waterway Energy Shipping Routes Saudi Arabia's Support Aramco Multibillion-Dollar Refinery Project At Gwadar

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