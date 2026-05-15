Pakistan-China Business Delegation Meets Shehbaz Sharif, Discusses Digital Economy, Investment, and Regional Developments

The 11-member delegation led by Qian Xiaojun, founder and president of IBI Beijing United Technology, met Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House. The prime minister welcomed the group, describing Pakistan and China as ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners’ with historic ties. Shehbaz lauded IBI Group’s decision to establish its ‘Pakistan digital economy headquarters’ in the country, calling it a sign of growing business-level cooperation. He said the initiative would promote collaboration in the digital economy, investment, and industry, while expressing confidence in Pakistan’s economic outlook. Qian said IBI aimed to help build a digital backbone for Pakistan’s economic transformation. He added that the headquarters would serve as a command center, creating opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises by connecting them to the Chinese market. The delegation’s visit followed the Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference held in Beijing in September 2022 during Shehbaz’s trip. Federal ministers and senior officials also attended the meeting.

The 11-member delegation led by Qian Xiaojun, founder and president of IBI Beijing United Technology, met Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House. The prime minister welcomed the group, describing Pakistan and China as ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners’ with historic ties.

Shehbaz lauded IBI Group’s decision to establish its ‘Pakistan digital economy headquarters’ in the country, calling it a sign of growing business-level cooperation. He said the initiative would promote collaboration in the digital economy, investment, and industry, while expressing confidence in Pakistan’s economic outlook. Qian said IBI aimed to help build a digital backbone for Pakistan’s economic transformation.

He added that the headquarters would serve as a command center, creating opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises by connecting them to the Chinese market. The delegation’s visit followed the Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference held in Beijing in September 2022 during Shehbaz’s trip. Federal ministers and senior officials also attended the meeting.

Shehbaz told U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur and Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker that Pakistan was keen to see the early launch of direct flights between the two countries. Naqvi said Pakistan-U.S. relations had strengthened during President Donald Trump’s tenure, describing them as rooted in mutual trust and cooperation.

He noted that Pakistan had ensured ‘foolproof security’ for American companies working on the Reko Diq mining project in Balochistan, where the United States has earmarked $1.3 billion for copper and gold extraction. Both sides also discussed regional developments, including the Middle East conflict. Naqvi expressed hope for a peaceful resolution, while Kapur praised Pakistan’s role in promoting stability.

Pakistan brokered a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran in April, followed by talks in Islamabad, though no agreement was reached. Negotiations continue as both sides exchange proposals to end the conflict, which has disrupted global energy supplies





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Pakistan-China Relations Digital Economy Investment Regional Developments Middle East Conflict Direct Flights Between Pakistan And China Pakistan-U.S. Relations Reko Diq Mining Project Pakistan-Brokered Ceasefire Between U.S. And I

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