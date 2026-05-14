Pakistan's Tire Industry: A Major Boost and a Key Source of Foreign Exchange

Pakistan's domestic tyre market has experienced significant growth, with exports to key markets such as the US and Brazil. Service Long March Tyres, a company that started operations in 2022, has played a significant role in this progress, exporting to multiple markets and gaining a strong position in international markets. The company currently produces around 1.6 million tyres per year and plans to increase capacity to 2 million units by July 2026 and 2.2 million units by June 2027.

Pakistan 's domestic tyre market has also grown significantly. In a major boost for the country's industrial sector, Pakistan has entered the world's top 10 export ers of truck and bus radial tyres, with key markets including the United States and Brazil.

According to recent data for Q1 2026, tyre exports from Pakistan have shown strong growth, with the US and Brazil becoming leading destinations for locally produced tyres. A significant role in this progress has been played by Service Long March Tyres, which has expanded its global presence since starting operations in 2022. The company is now exporting to multiple markets including the US, Brazil, South Africa, and Egypt.

Using advanced Chinese technology and cost-effective production methods, the company has gained a strong position in international markets and currently exports around 40 percent of its total TBR tyre production. At the same time, Pakistan's domestic tyre market has also grown significantly. Demand for truck and bus tyres has reached about 1.7 million units annually, while passenger car tyre demand is close to 7 million units.

Local manufacturing is now replacing imports, helping save foreign exchange and strengthen the country's economy. The company currently produces around 1.6 million tyres per year and plans to increase capacity to 2 million units by July 2026 and 2.2 million units by June 2027. With an estimated 58 percent market share in the TBR segment, it is playing a key role in reducing imports and boosting exports.

Experts say that increasing exports, higher production capacity, and stronger local manufacturing are gradually turning Pakistan's tyre industry into an important source of foreign exchange and improving its position in global markets





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Pakistan Tire Industry Export Import Foreign Exchange Service Long March Tyres TBR Tyre Production Capacity Market Share

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