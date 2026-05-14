Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt's mother shares details of strained relationship with daughter-in-law and sudden separation

Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt's mother has opened up about her strained relationship with her daughter-in-law Emaan Rajab and the sudden separation that left the entire household heartbroken. She revealed that despite all the difficulties and public criticism, she remains proud of her son and considers him her biggest support.

Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt’s mother has finally shared details about her strained relationship with her daughter-in-law Emaan Rajab and the sudden separation that left the entire household heartbroken.

During a recent interview, Rajab Butt’s mother became emotional while discussing the family situation that has continued to spark curiosity among fans on social media. She revealed that despite all the difficulties and public criticism, she remains proud of her son and considers him her biggest support. According to her, Rajab has dedicated everything in his life to his mother, which is why seeing him face constant troubles deeply affects her.

She added that hardships are sometimes necessary in life, saying that even gold must pass through fire before it becomes pure. While speaking about the family bond, she emotionally shared that she and her husband miss their children and especially their grandson, Kiwan, every single day. Calling him the ‘life of the family,’ she said the little child became their biggest emotional support after their son.

The interview turned even more emotional when Rajab Butt’s mother admitted that she often questions herself late at night and wonders whether she made a wrong decision while arranging the marriage. Despite the differences, she spoke positively about her daughter-in-law Emaan, describing her as a good girl and expressing confusion over how things became so complicated between the two families.

When asked about reports that most disagreements happened between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, Rajab Butt’s mother said she spends many nights reflecting on her own actions because self-accountability is important in Islam. Recalling the painful separation, she revealed that her grandson was only around 15 to 20 days old when Emaan left the house. According to her, the family believed she would return after things settled down, but that never happened.

Rajab Butt’s mother also claimed that she never allowed her daughter-in-law to do household work and treated her with great care and respect. She stated that the family visited her several times in an attempt to reconcile and bring her back home, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Reports suggest that the marriage between famous Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt and his wife Eman Fatima has reportedly come to an end nearly 15 months after their wedding





24NewsHD / 🏆 19. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pakistani Youtuber Rajab Butt Strained Relationship With Daughter-In-Law Sudden Separation Mother's Pride Daughter-In-Law Emaan Rajab Family Bond Grandchild Kiwan Marriage Arrangement Differences Between Families Self-Accountability Household Work Reconciliation Attempts Marriage Breakdown

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