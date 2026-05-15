Pakistan Inflation Hits Record High, With Sensitive Items Prices Rising 14.52% in a Week

Pakistan is witnessing a record increase in inflation, with prices of sensitive items rising by 14.52% in a week. The rising inflation has put severe pressure on the household budgets of the common people, while the public blames the government for being unable to handle the situation.

پاکستان میں قلیل مدتی مہنگائی میں ریکارڈ اضافہ دیکھا گیا ہے جہاں حساس قیمتوں کے اشاریے میں 14 مئی کو ختم ہونے والے ہفتے کے دوران سالانہ بنیادوں پر 14.52 فیصد اضافہ سامنے آیا۔ بڑھتی ہوئی مہنگائی نے عام شہریوں کے گھریلو بجٹ پر شدید دباؤ ڈال دیا ہے جبکہ عوام حکومت کو صورتحال پر قابو پانے میں ناکام قرار دے رہے ہیں۔ پاکستان بیورو آف اسٹیٹکس کے جاری اعداد و شمار کے مطابق ہفتہ وار بنیاد پر بھی SPI میں 0.

47 فیصد اضافہ ہوا، جس سے ظاہر ہوتا ہے کہ سخت مالیاتی پالیسی اور معاشی سست روی کے باوجود مہنگائی کادباؤ برقرار ہے۔ اعداد وشمار کے مطابق پیٹرول کی قیمت میں سالانہ 64.23 فیصد اضافہ ریکارڈ کیا گیا جبکہ ڈیزل 61.61 فیصد مہنگا ہوا۔ اسی طرح آٹے کی قیمت میں 57.56 فیصد، کم ترین بجلی صارفین کے بلوں میں 52.58 فیصد، ایل پی جی میں 48.34 فیصد، پیاز میں 50.06 فیصد اور ٹماٹرکی قیمت میں 40.66 فیصد اضافہ ہوا۔ ماہرین کے مطابق اسرائیل،امریکا اورایران کے درمیان جاری کشیدگی کے باعث عالمی منڈی میں تیل اور ترسیل کے اخراجات میں اضافہ ہوا جس کے اثرات پاکستان میں خوراک اور ٹرانسپورٹ کے شعبوں تک پہنچ گئے ہیں





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Pakistan Inflation Record High Inflation Sensitive Items Prices Government Unable To Handle Situation Global Market Conditions

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