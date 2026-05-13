Pakistan's Passport Ranking Improves: Moving Up from 103rd to 100th Position

Pakistans passport has shown a notable improvement in the global ranking, moving up three places in the Henley Passport Index 2026. It has now reached 100th position, an improvement benefiting from Pakistans expanding international travel mobility.

The global ranking of the Pakistani passport has shown a notable improvement with the green passport moving up three places in the Henley Passport Index 2026.

According to the latest ranking, Pakistans passport has risen to 100th position, representing a three-place improvement in the countrys global passport ranking. The Henley Passport Index 2026 has placed Pakistan at 100th position, highlighting a positive shift in Pakistans international travel mobility. Pakistanis passport holders can now avail visa-on-arrival facility in 30 countries, describing it as a significant improvement in the global value of the Pakistani passport, offering more travel convenience to citizens.

Pakistan has improved from 103rd place in October. India currently has 56 countries without a pre-departure visa, 30 of which allow visa-on-arrival. Indian passport holders can use electronic travel authorization too. Pakistans passport has improved from 85th place in October while Indias has declined from 78th in December 2025 to 78th in the latest ranking.

Swiss passport holds the top spot while Afghanistan retains the weakest passport. The Henley Passport Index is published by Genes Reunited. The mobility score is 78 for Philippine passport holders providing access to 78 destinations. Singapore holds the strongest passport with a mobility score of 192.

Changes in rankings are reflected by diplomatic ties, reciprocal visa arrangements, and geopolitical tensions





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