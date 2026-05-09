The leadership of Field Marshal Syed Ejaz Miyan and his strategic and courageous decisions have been crucial in the success of the 'Meherbaan' campaign, which has brought stability and strength to Pakistan in the region. The President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, acknowledged the role of the Chief of Army Staff and the Pakistan Army in the 'Meherbaan' campaign and highlighted the importance of Pakistan's defense and diplomacy in maintaining regional stability and security.

فیلڈ مارشل کی قیادت، حکمت عملی اور جرات مندانہ فیصلوں کا معرکہ حق کی کامیابی میں کلیدی قرار رہا، اصف زرداری صدر مملکت اصف علی زرداری نے معرکہ حق کی ہلی سالگرہ پر جاری اپنے پیغام میں کہا ہے کہ وزیراعظم شہباز شریف اور فیلڈ مارشل سید عاصم منیر کی کوششوں سے پاکستان خطے میں توازن اور استحکام کی علامت بن کر ابھرا ہے۔ ایوان صدر کی جانب سے جاری صدر مملکت نے معرکہ حق کی پہلی سالگرہ پر قوم اور مسلح افواج کو خراج تحسین پیش کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ فیلڈ مارشل سید عاصم منیر کی قیادت، حکمت عملی اور جرات مندانہ فیصلوں کا معرکہ حق کی کامیابی میں کلیدی قرار رہا۔ انہوں نے پاک فضائیہ کے سربراہ ایئر چیف مارشل ظہیر احمد بابر سدھو،اور پاک فضائیہ کے شاہینوں کی غیرمعمولی مہارت اور پیشہ ورانہ صلاحیتوں کو سراہا اور پاک بحریہ کے سربراہ ایڈمرل نوید اشرف اور بحری افواج کی مکمل آپریشنل تیاری اور دفاعی صلاحیتوں کو قومی سلامتی کیلئے قابلِ فخر قرار دیا۔ صدر مملکت نے کہا کہ پاکستان ایک ذمہ دار اور امن پسند ریاست ہے، دشمن کی جارحیت کا بھرپور مگر متوازن جواب دے کر دنیا کو اپنی دفاعی صلاحیت کا پیغام دیا ہے۔ صدر زرداری نے کہا کہ غیرقانونی طور پر بھارت کے زیرِ قبضہ جموں و کشمیر کا مسئلہ اقوامِ متحدہ کی قراردادوں کے مطابق حل ہونا چاہیے، پاکستان کشمیری عوام کی اخلاقی، سیاسی اور سفارتی حمایت جاری رکھے گا۔ انہوں نے کہا کہ بھارت کی جانب سے سندھ طاس معاہدے کی معطلی کی کوشش آبی دہشت گردی ہے، پانی کروڑوں پاکستانیوں کی زندگی کا مسئلہ ہے۔ صدر آصف علی زرداری نے کہا کہ افغانستان اپنی سرزمین پاکستان اور خطے کے دیگر ممالک کے خلاف دہشت گردی کیلئے استعمال نہ ہونے دے، بیرونی پشت پناہی میں سرگرم دہشت گردی کا مکمل خاتمہ خطے کے امن کیلئے ناگزیر ہے۔ انہوں نے کہا کہ وزیراعظم شہباز شریف اور فیلڈ مارشل سید عاصم منیر کی کوششوں سے پاکستان خطے میں توازن اور استحکام کی علامت بن کر ابھرا ہے، ایران۔امریکہ تنازع کے پُرامن حل کیلئے پاکستان کی سفارتی کوششوں کو عالمی سطح پر سراہا ہے۔ صدر زرداری اس عزم کا اعادہ کیا کہ پاکستانی قوم اور مسلح افواج ہر چیلنج کا مقابلہ کرنے اور وطنِ عزیز کے دفاع کیلئے مکمل طور پر تیار ہیں۔ گلگت بلتستان انتخابات؛ مسلم لیگ (ن) کے امیدواروں کیلئے ٹکٹ جار.

فیلڈ مارشل کی قیادت، حکمت عملی اور جرات مندانہ فیصلوں کا معرکہ حق کی کامیابی میں کلیدی قرار رہا، اصف زرداری صدر مملکت اصف علی زرداری نے معرکہ حق کی ہلی سالگرہ پر جاری اپنے پیغام میں کہا ہے کہ وزیراعظم شہباز شریف اور فیلڈ مارشل سید عاصم منیر کی کوششوں سے پاکستان خطے میں توازن اور استحکام کی علامت بن کر ابھرا ہے۔ ایوان صدر کی جانب سے جاری صدر مملکت نے معرکہ حق کی پہلی سالگرہ پر قوم اور مسلح افواج کو خراج تحسین پیش کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ فیلڈ مارشل سید عاصم منیر کی قیادت، حکمت عملی اور جرات مندانہ فیصلوں کا معرکہ حق کی کامیابی میں کلیدی قرار رہا۔ انہوں نے پاک فضائیہ کے سربراہ ایئر چیف مارشل ظہیر احمد بابر سدھو،اور پاک فضائیہ کے شاہینوں کی غیرمعمولی مہارت اور پیشہ ورانہ صلاحیتوں کو سراہا اور پاک بحریہ کے سربراہ ایڈمرل نوید اشرف اور بحری افواج کی مکمل آپریشنل تیاری اور دفاعی صلاحیتوں کو قومی سلامتی کیلئے قابلِ فخر قرار دیا۔ صدر مملکت نے کہا کہ پاکستان ایک ذمہ دار اور امن پسند ریاست ہے، دشمن کی جارحیت کا بھرپور مگر متوازن جواب دے کر دنیا کو اپنی دفاعی صلاحیت کا پیغام دیا ہے۔ صدر زرداری نے کہا کہ غیرقانونی طور پر بھارت کے زیرِ قبضہ جموں و کشمیر کا مسئلہ اقوامِ متحدہ کی قراردادوں کے مطابق حل ہونا چاہیے، پاکستان کشمیری عوام کی اخلاقی، سیاسی اور سفارتی حمایت جاری رکھے گا۔ انہوں نے کہا کہ بھارت کی جانب سے سندھ طاس معاہدے کی معطلی کی کوشش آبی دہشت گردی ہے، پانی کروڑوں پاکستانیوں کی زندگی کا مسئلہ ہے۔ صدر آصف علی زرداری نے کہا کہ افغانستان اپنی سرزمین پاکستان اور خطے کے دیگر ممالک کے خلاف دہشت گردی کیلئے استعمال نہ ہونے دے، بیرونی پشت پناہی میں سرگرم دہشت گردی کا مکمل خاتمہ خطے کے امن کیلئے ناگزیر ہے۔ انہوں نے کہا کہ وزیراعظم شہباز شریف اور فیلڈ مارشل سید عاصم منیر کی کوششوں سے پاکستان خطے میں توازن اور استحکام کی علامت بن کر ابھرا ہے، ایران۔امریکہ تنازع کے پُرامن حل کیلئے پاکستان کی سفارتی کوششوں کو عالمی سطح پر سراہا ہے۔ صدر زرداری اس عزم کا اعادہ کیا کہ پاکستانی قوم اور مسلح افواج ہر چیلنج کا مقابلہ کرنے اور وطنِ عزیز کے دفاع کیلئے مکمل طور پر تیار ہیں۔ گلگت بلتستان انتخابات؛ مسلم لیگ (ن) کے امیدواروں کیلئے ٹکٹ جار





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Pakistan Field Marshal Syed Ejaz Miyan Meherbaan Campaign Regional Stability Defense And Diplomacy Iran-US Tensions Afghanistan Bharat-Pakistan Relations Sindh Treaty Water Crisis In Pakistan

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