Pakistan and US agree to enhance cooperation in security, counterterrorism and narcotics control

Pakistan and the US agreed to enhance cooperation in security, counterterrorism and narcotics control during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and US officials in Islamabad. The meeting was attended by US Deputy Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur and discussed bilateral relations and the evolving situation in the Middle East. Key areas of discussion included enhancing cooperation in security, counterterrorism, and narcotics control.

Pakistan and the US agreed to enhance cooperation in security , counterterrorism and narcotics control during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and US officials.

The meeting was held in Islamabad where both sides discussed bilateral relations and the evolving situation in the Middle East. Key areas of discussion included enhancing cooperation in security, counterterrorism, and narcotics control. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed optimism for a peaceful and lasting resolution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

US Deputy Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation





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