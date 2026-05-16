Pakistan's Official Moon-Sighting Body to Meet on Saturday to Determine Eidul Azha Date

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet on Saturday to identify the beginning of Zilhaj, the Islamic month, and confirm Eidul Azha celebration dates across Pakistan. The committee will review crescent sightings received from different parts of the country before announcing the start of the new Islamic month and the schedule for Eidul Azha festivities.

KARACHI: The official moon-sighting body in Pakistan is scheduled to gather on Saturday to determine the start of Zilhaj ( Islam ic month) and confirm Eidul Azha celebration dates across the country.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on 29 Ziqadah to evaluate crescent sighting reports received from various parts of the country. Upon verification of testimonies, authorities will announce the new Islamic month and the schedule for Eidul Azha festivities. Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad is expected to preside over the meeting, which will take place at the Pakistan Meteorological Department headquarters in Karachi.

Meanwhile, zonal and district moon-sighting committees will also hold separate meetings to collect and review local reports before forwarding them to the central committee for consideration. After the review process, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad is expected to officially declare whether the Zilhaj moon has been sighted, with Eidul Azha observation in Pakistan anticipated on May 27 according to a forecast by the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), assuming actual crescent visibility on Saturday evening.

However, the final announcement will depend on the committee's decision after considering evidence across the country





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Moon-Sighting Body Ruet-E-Hilal Committee (CRHC) Islam Eidul Azha Zilhaj Pakistan Meteorological Department Zonal Moon-Sighting Committees Pakistan Space And Upper Atmosphere Research C

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Zilhaj moon sighting committee meeting, Eidul Azha prediction in PakistanThis news article discusses the upcoming meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Karachi to determine the beginning of the Islamic month of Zilhaj. The committee is also expected to announce the date for Eidul Azha, which falls on the tenth day of Zilhaj. Pakistan's meteorological department and the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) have provided predictions regarding the moon's visibility.

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