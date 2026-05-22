Pakistani militant groups' clash leaves 18 dead amid fears of worsening tensions

The clash between the banned Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and the Taliban-linked Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in the Pakistani city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district left 18 militants dead, raising fears of worsening tensions between the two militant groups.

جماعت الاحرار اور ٹی ٹی پی میں ’خونیں جھڑپ‘ اور 18 شدت پسندوں کی ہلاکت: کیا پاکستانی شدت پسند تنظیموں کے درمیان اختلافات بڑھ رہے ہیں؟

پاکستان کے صوبہ خیبر پختونخوا کے ضلع کرم میں شدت پسند تنظیموں کے درمیان بدھ کو ہونے والی جھڑپ کے نتیجے میں 18 شدت پسندوں کی ہلاکت کے بعد، اِن کالعدم تنظیموں کے درمیان گہرے ہوتے اختلافات پر ایک مرتبہ پھر بحث شروع ہو گئی ہے۔کالعدم جماعت الاحرار کے ترجمان اسد منصور کی جانب سے جاری کردہ ایک بیان میں الزام عائد کیا گیا کہ اُن کے ’18 ساتھیوں‘ کو کالعدم تحریک طالبان پاکستان کے مفتی نور ولی محسود دھڑے نے نشانہ بنایا۔ ترجمان نے اعلان کیا کہ ’اب اس کا بدلہ فرض‘، کالعدم تحریک طالبان پاکستان نے تاحال اس معاملے پر کوئی بیان جاری نہیں کیا اور جب اُن سے اس ضمن میں رابطہ کیا گیا تو انھوں نے اس معاملے پر ردعمل دینے سے انکار کیا۔ پوری خبروں کی تفصیل پر جاننے کے لئے بی بی سی اردو کے سائٹ پر جائیں





BBCUrdu / 🏆 11. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pakistan Talibans Militant Groups Differences Cwmm Cwmmconflicts Cwmmwars

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump says Netanyahu will follow his lead on Iran policyDonald Trump says Netanyahu will do whatever he wants on Iran and that he is in no hurry to reach a deal with Tehran amid rising tensions.

Read more »

Pakistan to build strategic petroleum reserves for up to 3 monthsIn view of continuing tensions in the Middle East and fears of a possible energy crisis, preparations have begun for the establishment of strategic reserves of petroleum products across the country.

Read more »

Iran Executes 2 Over Armed Rebellion, Membership in Separatist Terror Groups, as Middle East Tensions EscalateIran has executed two men convicted of armed rebellion and membership in separatist terrorist groups, as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate. Since the conflict with Israel and the United States in February, Iran has increased its execution rate, with many of the convicts hanged over anti-government protests.

Read more »

23 India-backed terrorists eliminated in KP operations: ISPRISPR says 23 India-backed terrorists killed in KP counter-terror operations. Weapons recovered and militant tunnel network destroyed in major crackdown.

Read more »

Saad Edhi released after capture by Israeli forcesPakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced the release of Saad Edhi, a humanitarian worker, from detention by Israeli forces at Istanbul airport.

Read more »

US-Iran talks show progress, yet at odds on key issuesUS and Iran show signs of progress in talks as Pakistan mediates amid tensions over uranium and the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »