Pakistan's Prime Minister Launches AI-Driven Automated Tax System Pilot

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need to modernize Pakistan's tax administration through technology-driven solutions, transparency, and reduced human intervention. He directed to launch the AI-driven automated tax system pilot in the federal capital.

He stressed that minimizing human intervention and discretionary powers in tax collection was the need of the hour to ensure transparency and improve public trust ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday emphasized the need to modernize Pakistan ’s tax administration through technology-driven solutions, transparency , and reduced human intervention and directed to launch the AI-driven automated tax system pilot in federal capital.

The prime minister chaired a high-level review meeting on the ongoing reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and reviewed in detail the government’s ongoing measures aimed at modernizing the tax system and increasing revenue collection. A comprehensive plan was presented to make Inland Revenue collections more efficient, transparent and completely faceless, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said that the proposed automated tax management system, based on the effective use of modern technology, would prove to be a milestone in the government’s reform agenda. He stressed that minimizing human intervention and discretionary powers in tax collection was the need of the hour to ensure transparency and improve public trust.

‘The implementation of this system will not only enhance tax revenues but will also promote transparency, fairness and confidence in the tax regime,’ the prime minister said. PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the government’s commitment to continuing the FBR reform process to document the economy and expand the tax net. He directed that the pilot phase of the proposed automated income tax collection system be launched from Islamabad before its wider implementation.

The meeting was informed that the new tax system would have the capability to identify under reported income and hidden assets by integrating and analyzing data related to properties, vehicles and banking transactions. Officials said that modern technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), would be utilized to make the tax administration system more automated, transparent and efficient.

According to the briefing, the proposed framework includes the establishment of a National Faceless Audit Wing, a National Assessment Wing and a Field Operations Wing to improve efficiency and strengthen compliance mechanisms. Pakistan's trade deficit hits record $34.75 billion in 11 month





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Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Federal Board Of Revenue FBR Automated Tax System AI-Driven Modernization Tax Administration Revenue Collection Transparency Public Trust Document Economy Expand Tax Net National Faceless Audit Wing National Assessment Wing Field Operations Wing

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