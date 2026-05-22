Pakistan's Premier News Website Recasts WAIJ Orders on Govt Employees' Pay Scales

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has directed that pay scales of government employees may not be kept hidden, and every year they should update their burdens on websites.

وفاقی آئینی عدالت نے قرار دیا کہ سرکاری ملازمین کی سینیارٹی لسٹیں نہیں چھپائی جا سکتیں اور تمام فہرستیں ویب سائٹس پر ڈالنا لازمی ہوں گی۔ عدالت کے مطابق ایک ہی بیچ کے ملازمین کی سینیارٹی کا تعین میرٹ لسٹ میں دی گئی میرٹ پوزیشن کے مطابق ہی کیا جانا چاہیے۔ فیصلے کی کاپی چیف سیکریٹریز کو بھیجا گیا ہے۔ عدالت نے مستقلی کے 7 سال بعد تک سینیارٹی لسٹ جاری نہ کرنے پر تشویش کا اظہار کیا۔ عدالت نے پائلٹ کیپٹن محمد علی خان کی سینیارٹی سے متعلق اپیل مل چکی ہے اور سندھ ہائی کورٹ کا فیصلہ کالعدم قرار دیا ہے۔ عدالت نے پورٹ قاسم اتھارٹی کو فوری طور پر نئی و درست سینیارٹی لسٹ جاری کرنے کا حکم دیا۔ عدالت کے فیصلے میں کہا گیا کہ جونیئر کرنا پہلے یا بعد میں آنے سے سینیارٹی پر فرق نہیں پڑتا۔ ڈکی، موصولشیرافضل، وزیراعلیٰ کے پی کو ہٹانا kراچی میں 2 دکانداروں کو 25 لاکھ روپے بھتے کی پرچیاں موصولشیرافضل کے وزیراعلیٰ کے پی کو ہٹانا ak raidedhar police today arrested rickshaw driver because of crashing a bus into a girl resulting in her death data about traffic accident is updated whenever news is update.

وفاقی آئینی عدالت نے قرار دیا کہ سرکاری ملازمین کی سینیارٹی لسٹیں نہیں چھپائی جا سکتیں اور تمام فہرستیں ویب سائٹس پر ڈالنا لازمی ہوں گی۔ عدالت کے مطابق ایک ہی بیچ کے ملازمین کی سینیارٹی کا تعین میرٹ لسٹ میں دی گئی میرٹ پوزیشن کے مطابق ہی کیا جانا چاہیے۔ فیصلے کی کاپی چیف سیکریٹریز کو بھیجا گیا ہے۔ عدالت نے مستقلی کے 7 سال بعد تک سینیارٹی لسٹ جاری نہ کرنے پر تشویش کا اظہار کیا۔ عدالت نے پائلٹ کیپٹن محمد علی خان کی سینیارٹی سے متعلق اپیل مل چکی ہے اور سندھ ہائی کورٹ کا فیصلہ کالعدم قرار دیا ہے۔ عدالت نے پورٹ قاسم اتھارٹی کو فوری طور پر نئی و درست سینیارٹی لسٹ جاری کرنے کا حکم دیا۔ عدالت کے فیصلے میں کہا گیا کہ جونیئر کرنا پہلے یا بعد میں آنے سے سینیارٹی پر فرق نہیں پڑتا۔ ڈکی، موصولشیرافضل، وزیراعلیٰ کے پی کو ہٹانا kراچی میں 2 دکانداروں کو 25 لاکھ روپے بھتے کی پرچیاں موصولشیرافضل کے وزیراعلیٰ کے پی کو ہٹانا ak raidedhar police today arrested rickshaw driver because of crashing a bus into a girl resulting in her death data about traffic accident is updated whenever news is update





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