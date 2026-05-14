Pakistan Armed Forces Awards Ceremony: Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat, Sepoy Soban Majeed Baloch, and Sepoy Israr Muhammad Awarded Sitara-e-Basalat

A dignified ceremony for the distribution of military awards was held at the Presidency, where the President of Pakistan conferred high military honours on officers and personnel for their outstanding contributions to national defence, security, and professional excellence.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the Pakistan Armed Forces . ISLAMABAD: A dignified ceremony for the distribution of military awards was held at the Presidency, where the President of Pakistan conferred high military honours on officers and personnel for their outstanding contributions to national defence, security, and professional excellence.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the Pakistan Armed Forces, including the Army, Air Force, and Navy, along with families of martyrs and distinguished personalities from various walks of life. Tributes were also paid to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. During the ceremony, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat (Shaheed) was posthumously awarded the Sitara-e-Basalat in recognition of his exceptional bravery. The award was received by his family.

Similarly, Sepoy Soban Majeed Baloch (Shaheed) was also awarded the Sitara-e-Basalat for his sacrifice for the homeland, while Sepoy Israr Muhammad received the honour for his extraordinary courage. In the Pakistan Air Force, Air Marshal Kashif Qamar and Air Marshal Aamir Shehzad were awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) for their outstanding services.

Several senior officers, including Air Vice Marshals Muhammad Aamir Hayat, Shahid Mansoor Jahangiri, Tahir Mehmood, and Khalid Mehmood, were also conferred the Hilal i Imtiaz (Military) in recognition of their professional excellence. From the Pakistan Army, a large number of senior officers, including Major Generals Muhammad Shahid Abro, Sabtain Rafiq, Malik Maqbool Raza, Ejaz Ahmed, Malik Muhammad Shehzad, Aamir Ishfaq Kiani, Qaiser Suleman, Umar Naseem, Luqman Hafeez, Aamir Amin, Syed Imran Arif, Haroon Hameed Chaudhry, Wasim Iftikhar Cheema, Muhammad Hussain, Shoaib Bin Akram, Yasar Nawaz Janjua, Kashif Khalil, Syed Abbas Ali, Ahmed Kamal, Kashif Abdullah, Rana Irfan Shakil, Muhammad Abbas, and Anjum Riaz, were awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) for their exceptional national and professional services.

From the Pakistan Navy, Rear Admirals Mazhar Mehmood Malik, Rizwan Sadiq, and Muhammad Khalid were also conferred the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) for their exemplary contributions. At the conclusion of the ceremony, participants paid rich tribute to the sacrifices and services of the armed forces and martyrs, while the Presidency resonated with strong patriotic sentiments





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Pakistan Armed Forces Military Awards President Of Pakistan Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat Sepoy Soban Majeed Baloch Sepoy Israr Muhammad Sitara-E-Basalat Pakistan Air Force Pakistan Army Pakistan Navy Hilal-E-Imtiaz (Military)

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