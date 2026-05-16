Pakistan starts well but loses 2nd Test opener, Litton Das shines for Bangladesh

Pakistan's bowlers made a strong start to the second match against Bangladesh, with Mohammad Abbas striking on the opening over. Khurram Shahzad claimed a third wicket at 63, helping reduce the hosts to 101 for 3 by lunch. Litton Das then led a recovery with 126 runs, leaving Pakistan on 21 without loss in reply. However, Pakistan national cricket team continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. In the first Test, Pakistan lost the match, struggling while chasing a target of 268 runs.

Pakistan 's bowlers made a strong start to the second match with Mohammad Abbas striking on the opening over. Khurram Shahzad claimed a third wicket at 63, helping Pakistan score 101 for 3 by lunch.

Litton Das however led a recovery with 126 runs, helping Bangladesh score 278. Khurram Shahzad finished with four wickets, Abbas took three, while Hassan Ali claimed two and Sajid Khan picked up one. Pakistan ended the day without loss, with Azan Awais unbeaten on 13 and Abdullah Fazal on 8. Earlier, Pakistan lost the first Test, struggling while chasing a target of 268 runs.

The batting lineup collapsed and the team was bowled out for 163 runs. Azan Owais scored 15 runs before getting out, while Shan Masood managed only 2 runs. Debutant Abdullah Fazal played 66 runs, Salman Ali Agha contributed 26 runs. Saud Shakeel scored 15, Noman Ali 4, and Hasan Ali 1 run





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Pakistan Second Test Bangladesh Bowlers Impact Awan Das Salman Ali Agha Zain Abidi

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