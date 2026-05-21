Pakistan to Make Passport Fee Payments Completely Digital

Pakistan has decided to make passport fee payments completely digital to make the process easier, quicker, and more transparent for citizens.

Pakistan has decided to make passport fee payments completely digital to make the process easier, quicker, and more transparent for citizens. A decision was taken during an important meeting led by DG Immigration and Passports Muhammad Ali Randhawa, where representatives from SBP, JazzCash, Easypaisa, and other institutions also attended.

Stakeholders agreed to move passport fee payments to a fully digital system in line with the vision of PM Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Ministry. DG Randhawa instructed officials to introduce a modern payment method so people would no longer need to wait in long bank queues to pay passport fees.

Additionally, authorities reviewed steps to improve services at passport offices, with the goal of providing citizens with faster, more transparent, and respectful services. DG Randhawa listened to citizens' complaints and directed officers to solve them immediately. He also expressed satisfaction with the performance of the cashless system already working at the office and repeated his commitment to further improving standards at passport offices





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Pakistan Passport Fees Cashless System Modern Payment Method Passport Offices DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa PM Shehbaz Sharif Interior Ministry Cashless System In Passport Offices

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