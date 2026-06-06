Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign MoU for Development of Maritime Business District at Karachi Port Trust

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a maritime business district at Karachi Port Trust. The project aims to turn the area into a major commercial and maritime hub on 140 acres of land along MT Khan Road. The agreement is part of wider efforts to strengthen economic relations between the two countries, focusing on trade, shipping, ports, and infrastructure development. Saudi delegates showed strong interest in expanding cooperation in these sectors. The project is planned to create jobs, improve urban development, and open new opportunities for trade and investment in the maritime sector. All legal and regulatory rules under Pakistani law will be followed before work begins, and transparency will be ensured at every stage of the project.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a maritime business district at Karachi Port Trust . The project aims to turn the area into a major commercial and maritime hub on 140 acres of land along MT Khan Road.

The agreement is part of wider efforts to strengthen economic relations between the two countries, focusing on trade, shipping, ports, and infrastructure development. Saudi delegates showed strong interest in expanding cooperation in these sectors. The project is planned to create jobs, improve urban development, and open new opportunities for trade and investment in the maritime sector.

All legal and regulatory rules under Pakistani law will be followed before work begins, and transparency will be ensured at every stage of the project. The ministry also announced plans to expand the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation fleet by 50%





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Pakistan Saudi Arabia Karachi Port Trust Maritime Affairs Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhr Memorandum Of Understanding (Mou) Saudi Business Council Najd Gateway Holding Co Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited (AHD Pakistan Corporate Consortium Joint Venture Model Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Fleet E Maritime Business District Major Commercial And Maritime Hub Expanding Cooperation In Ports And Maritime In Possible Investment In Logistics And Related Trade Shipping Ports And Infrastructure Development Economic Relations Historic Mou World-Class Maritime Business District 140 Acre Site Joint Venture Model Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Fleet E Maritime Business District Major Commercial And Maritime Hub Expanding Cooperation In Ports And Maritime In Possible Investment In Logistics And Related Trade Shipping Ports And Infrastructure Development Economic Relations Historic Mou World-Class Maritime Business District 140 Acre Site Joint Venture Model Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Fleet E Maritime Business District Major Commercial And Maritime Hub Expanding Cooperation In Ports And Maritime In Possible Investment In Logistics And Related Trade Shipping Ports And Infrastructure Development Economic Relations Historic Mou World-Class Maritime Business District 140 Acre Site Joint Venture Model Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Fleet E Maritime Business District Major Commercial And Maritime Hub Expanding Cooperation In Ports And Maritime In Possible Investment In Logistics And Related Trade Shipping Ports And Infrastructure Development Economic Relations Historic Mou World-Class Maritime Business District 140 Acre Site Joint Venture Model Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Fleet E Maritime Business District Major Commercial And Maritime Hub Expanding Cooperation In Ports And Maritime In Possible Investment In Logistics And Related Trade Shipping Ports And Infrastructure Development Economic Relations Historic Mou World-Class Maritime Business District 140 Acre Site Joint Venture Model Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Fleet E Maritime Business District Major Commercial And Maritime Hub Expanding Cooperation In Ports And Maritime In Possible Investment In Logistics And Related Trade Shipping Ports And Infrastructure Development Economic Relations Historic Mou World-Class Maritime Business District 140 Acre Site Joint Venture Model Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Fleet E Maritime Business District Major Commercial And Maritime Hub Expanding Cooperation In Ports And Maritime In Possible Investment In Logistics And Related Trade Shipping Ports And Infrastructure Development Economic Relations Historic Mou World-Class Maritime Business District 140 Acre Site Joint Venture Model Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Fleet E Maritime Business District Major Commercial And Maritime Hub Expanding Cooperation In Ports And Maritime In Possible Investment In Logistics And Related Trade Shipping Ports And Infrastructure Development Economic Relations Historic Mou World-Class Maritime Business District 140 Acre Site Joint Venture Model Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Fleet E Maritime Business District Major Commercial And Maritime Hub Expanding Cooperation In Ports And Maritime In Possible Investment In Logistics And Related Trade Shipping Ports And Infrastructure Development Economic Relations Historic Mou World-Class Maritime Business District 140 Acre Site Joint Venture Model Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Fleet E Maritime Business District Major Commercial And Maritime Hub Expanding Cooperation In Ports And Maritime In Possible Investment In Logistics And Related Trade Shipping Ports And Infrastructure Development Economic Relations Historic Mou World-Class Maritime Business District 140 Acre Site Joint Venture Model Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Fleet E Maritime Business District Major Commercial And Maritime Hub Expanding Cooperation In Ports And Maritime In Possible Investment In Logistics And Related Trade Shipping Ports And Infrastructure Development Economic Relations Historic Mou World-Class Maritime Business District 140 Acre Site Joint Venture Model Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Fleet E Maritime Business District Major Commercial And Maritime Hub Expanding Cooperation In Ports And Maritime In Possible Investment In Logistics And Related Trade Shipping Ports And Infrastructure Development Economic Relations Historic Mou World-Class Maritime Business District 140 Acre Site Joint Venture Model Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Fleet E Maritime Business District Major Commercial And Maritime Hub Expanding Cooperation In Ports And Maritime In Possible Investment In Logistics And Related Trade Shipping Ports And Infrastructure Development Economic Relations Historic Mou World-Class Maritime Business District 140 Acre Site Joint Venture Model Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Fleet E Maritime Business District Major Commercial And Maritime Hub Expanding Cooperation In Ports And Maritime In Possible Investment In Logistics And Related Trade Shipping Ports And Infrastructure Development Economic Relations Historic Mou World-Class Maritime Business District 140 Acre Site Joint Venture Model Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Fleet E Maritime Business District Major Commercial And Maritime Hub Expanding Cooperation In Ports And Maritime In Possible Investment In Logistics And Related Trade Shipping Ports And Infrastructure Development Economic Relations Historic Mou World-Class Maritime Business District 140 Acre Site Joint Venture Model Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Fleet E Maritime Business District Major Commercial And Maritime Hub Expanding Cooperation In Ports And Maritime In Possible Investment In Logistics And Related Trade Shipping Ports And Infrastructure Development Economic Relations Historic Mou World-Class Maritime Business District 1

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