The world recognizes Pakistan's capabilities, Pakistan has stopped the Third World War, MNA Marium Nawaz said in a speech at the border. She said that the world recognizes Pakistan's capabilities, Pakistan has stopped the Third World War due to its diplomatic policy. She said that no compromise will be made on national security, Pakistan's 25 crore people are the foundation of the country, the mothers of the martyrs of the country are saluted, the martyrs of the country are a pride. Marium Nawaz said that the year of struggle for justice has been completed, the nation is congratulated, the national security is our line, whoever crosses the line will be the shame of the army, the field marshal Eaminer is praised. She said that the army has defeated the enemy country India in the struggle for justice and the glory of the army is in the hands of the Khan. She said that the fireworks of the New Year and the wedding of the sky will not be able to cross the border of Pakistan, the answer of Pakistan to any aggression will be full, the most visited Pakistani website for news and current affairs is the website of Express Media Group.

آج دنیا پاکستان کی صلاحیتوں کی متعرف ہے، پاکستان نے تیسری جنگ عظیم رکوائی، واہگہ بارڈر پر تقریب سے خطاب وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب مریم نواز نے کہا ہے کہ جس نے بھی ریڈ لائن کراس کرنے کی کوشش کی اس کا غرور ہماری افواج نے خاک میں ملادیا۔ معرکہ حق کا ایک سال مکمل ہونے پر واہگہ بارڈر پر منعقدہ تقریب سے خطاب میں انہوں نے کہا کہ آج دنیا پاکستان کی صلاحیتوں کی متعرف ہے، پاکستان نے اپنی سفارتی پالیسی کے سبب تیسری جنگ عظیم رکوائی۔ انہوں نے کہا کہ ملکی سلامتی پر کوئی سمجھوتہ نہیں ہوگا، پاکستان کے 25 کروڑ باشندے بنیان مرصوص ہیں، وطن کے شہدا کی ماؤں کو سلام پیش کرتی ہیں، ہمارے شہدا ہمارا فخر ہیں۔ مریم نواز کا کہنا تھا کہ معرکہ حق کو ایک سال مکمل ہونے پر پوری قوم کو مبارک باد پیش کرتی ہوں، ملکی امن اور سلامتی ہماری ریڈ لائن ہے، جس نے بھی ریڈ لائن کراس کرنے کی کوشش کی اس کا غرور ہماری افواج نے خاک میں ملادیا، فیلڈ مارشل عاصم منیر کو خراج تحسین پیش کرتے ہیں۔ وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب کا مزید کہنا تھا کہ معرکہ حق میں ہماری افواج نے دشمن ملک بھارت کو عبرت ناک شکست دی اور اس کا غرور خان میں ملادیا۔کراچی میں سال نو کا جشن اور شادی کی ہوائی فائرنگ سُن کر بھارت یہاں کا رخ نہیں کرے گا، مصطفیٰ کمالپاکستان کے خلاف کسی بھی جارحیت کا بھرپور جواب دیا جائے گا.

آج دنیا پاکستان کی صلاحیتوں کی متعرف ہے، پاکستان نے تیسری جنگ عظیم رکوائی، واہگہ بارڈر پر تقریب سے خطاب وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب مریم نواز نے کہا ہے کہ جس نے بھی ریڈ لائن کراس کرنے کی کوشش کی اس کا غرور ہماری افواج نے خاک میں ملادیا۔ معرکہ حق کا ایک سال مکمل ہونے پر واہگہ بارڈر پر منعقدہ تقریب سے خطاب میں انہوں نے کہا کہ آج دنیا پاکستان کی صلاحیتوں کی متعرف ہے، پاکستان نے اپنی سفارتی پالیسی کے سبب تیسری جنگ عظیم رکوائی۔ انہوں نے کہا کہ ملکی سلامتی پر کوئی سمجھوتہ نہیں ہوگا، پاکستان کے 25 کروڑ باشندے بنیان مرصوص ہیں، وطن کے شہدا کی ماؤں کو سلام پیش کرتی ہیں، ہمارے شہدا ہمارا فخر ہیں۔ مریم نواز کا کہنا تھا کہ معرکہ حق کو ایک سال مکمل ہونے پر پوری قوم کو مبارک باد پیش کرتی ہوں، ملکی امن اور سلامتی ہماری ریڈ لائن ہے، جس نے بھی ریڈ لائن کراس کرنے کی کوشش کی اس کا غرور ہماری افواج نے خاک میں ملادیا، فیلڈ مارشل عاصم منیر کو خراج تحسین پیش کرتے ہیں۔ وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب کا مزید کہنا تھا کہ معرکہ حق میں ہماری افواج نے دشمن ملک بھارت کو عبرت ناک شکست دی اور اس کا غرور خان میں ملادیا۔کراچی میں سال نو کا جشن اور شادی کی ہوائی فائرنگ سُن کر بھارت یہاں کا رخ نہیں کرے گا، مصطفیٰ کمالپاکستان کے خلاف کسی بھی جارحیت کا بھرپور جواب دیا جائے گا





ExpressNewsPK / 🏆 13. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pakistan World War Marium Nawaz Diplomatic Policy National Security Foundation Of The Country Martyrs Of The Country New Year Wedding Of The Sky Pakistan's Qualities Third World War Field Marshal Eaminer India Express Media Group

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