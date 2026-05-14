Pakistani Celebrity Couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain Win Hearts with Adorable Instagram Post

Pakistani celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are once again winning hearts online after sharing adorable glimpses from their latest cozy outing together. The post features the couple seated at an elegant dining table surrounded by artistic interiors and warm lighting, with both opting for matching black outfits.

Pakistani celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are once again winning hearts online after sharing adorable glimpses from their latest cozy outing together. Taking to Instagram, Yasir Hussain posted a carousel of pictures with his wife Iqra Aziz while the two enjoyed a relaxed lunch date at a restaurant.

Adding a romantic touch to the post, Yasir captioned with poetic Urdu lines: “Suna hai bolay to baaton se phool jhartay hain, yeh baat hai to chalo baat kar ke dekhtay hain,” followed by, “Dinner date with Iqra Aziz. Good food, good vibe and chitchat. ” The caption instantly caught fans’ attention, with many praising the actor’s romantic and playful expression of love for his wife. Social media users described the post as “adorable,” “refreshing,” and “couple goals.

” The pictures showed the celebrity duo seated at an elegant dining table surrounded by artistic interiors and warm lighting. Both Yasir and Iqra opted for matching black outfits, creating a sleek and coordinated look. The table featured a colorful Turkish breakfast spread, including fresh vegetables, cheese platters, dips, sauces, olive oil, and traditional side dishes, adding a luxurious touch to the cozy outing.

The viral post comes shortly after Yasir Hussain made headlines for his witty response to a social media troll who mocked the couple’s age difference by calling them a “father-daughter duo. ” His sharp comeback received support from fans, who praised the actor for confidently defending his relationship. Married since 2019, the beloved celebrity pair recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Sophia Hussain





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Pakistani Celebrity Couple Iqra Aziz And Yasir Hussain Adorable Instagram Post Cozy Outing Elegant Dining Table Matching Black Outfits Colorful Turkish Breakfast Spread Traditional Side Dishes Witty Response To A Social Media Troll Confidently Defending His Relationship Recent Cozy Outing Recent Baby Girl Named Sophia Hussain

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