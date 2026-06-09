Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Netflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split FandomNetflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split Fandom Inside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal BlastInside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal Blast Popovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff HopesPopovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff Hopes

Pakistan and Uzbekistan Discuss Strengthening Media, Film and Cultural Exchanges

International Relations News

Pakistan and Uzbekistan Discuss Strengthening Media, Film and Cultural Exchanges
PakistanUzbekistanMedia
📆09/06/2026 4:25 am
📰DunyaNews
78 sec. here / 19 min. at publisher
📊News: 90% · Publisher: 83%

Pakistan and Uzbekistan discussed strengthening institutional linkages to promote cultural exchange and people-to-people contact through the media during a meeting between Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Uzbekistan's Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev. The meeting focused on expanding collaboration between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in film production, including the possibility of joint short films, documentaries and drama series.

The ambassador appreciated Pakistan 's role in promoting peace in the region and acknowledged Islamabad's efforts in peace -related initiatives and negotiations , according to APP. Pakistan and Uzbekistan discussed strengthening institutional linkages to promote cultural exchange and people-to-people contact through the media during a meeting between Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Uzbekistan 's Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev, APP reported on Monday.

The minister said that both sides discussed strengthening cooperation in media, film and cultural exchanges, including opportunities for joint productions and digital collaboration. The meeting focused on expanding collaboration between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in film production, including the possibility of joint short films, documentaries and drama series. The ambassador appreciated Pakistan's role in promoting peace in the region and acknowledged Islamabad's efforts in peace-related initiatives and negotiations, according to APP.

Tarar said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Uzbekistan and is keen to further expand cooperation in the media, film and cultural fields. He added that such initiatives would require the involvement of experienced production houses, while large-scale film projects could also be pursued through joint funding arrangements between the two countries. The minister stressed the importance of highlighting the shared historical and cultural heritage of Pakistan and Uzbekistan through collaborative media content.

Both sides agreed to enhance coordination between their respective social media teams for the development of joint digital content and a coordinated online promotional strategy. The minister said study visits of journalists from both sides would help promote mutual understanding and professional exchange. He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening cultural and media relations with Uzbekistan through sustained engagement and cooperation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DunyaNews /  🏆 1. in PK

Pakistan Uzbekistan Media Film Cultural Exchange People-To-People Contact Institutional Linkages Peace Peace-Related Initiatives Negotiations Cultural Heritage Collaborative Media Content Social Media Teams Study Visits Professional Exchange Cultural And Media Relations

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Remembering Munawar Sultana, voice behind early Pakistani film classicsRemembering Munawar Sultana, voice behind early Pakistani film classicsMunawar Sultana, one of the pioneering voices of Pakistan’s early radio and film music industry, is being remembered as it marks around three decades
Read more »

Sarah Khan speaks out in support of Falak Shabir’s stanceSarah Khan speaks out in support of Falak Shabir’s stancePakistani actress Sarah Khan has entered the ongoing social media debate surrounding women's rights, cultural values and feminism by sharing a series of
Read more »

Pakistan’s IT sector profits jump 37% on robust export growthPakistan’s IT sector profits jump 37% on robust export growthThe IT sector accounts for about 1% of Pakistan’s gross domestic product but represents roughly 3.5% of the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization.
Read more »

Trump walks out of interview after heated clashTrump walks out of interview after heated clashTrump ends NBC interview after heated exchanges over election fraud claims, January 6 rioters and media bias allegations.
Read more »

PTF unveils two major women’s tennis tournaments in PakistanPTF unveils two major women’s tennis tournaments in PakistanISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) announced that Pakistan will host two consecutive ITF W15,000 USD Women’s Futures
Read more »

PPP, PML-N reach understanding on development budget, says Ahsan IqbalPPP, PML-N reach understanding on development budget, says Ahsan IqbalNegotiations between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on the federal development budget have been completed, with
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-06-09 07:26:03