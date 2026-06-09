Pakistan and Uzbekistan Discuss Strengthening Media, Film and Cultural Exchanges

Pakistan and Uzbekistan discussed strengthening institutional linkages to promote cultural exchange and people-to-people contact through the media during a meeting between Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Uzbekistan's Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev. The meeting focused on expanding collaboration between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in film production, including the possibility of joint short films, documentaries and drama series.

The ambassador appreciated Pakistan 's role in promoting peace in the region and acknowledged Islamabad's efforts in peace -related initiatives and negotiations , according to APP. Pakistan and Uzbekistan discussed strengthening institutional linkages to promote cultural exchange and people-to-people contact through the media during a meeting between Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Uzbekistan 's Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev, APP reported on Monday.

The minister said that both sides discussed strengthening cooperation in media, film and cultural exchanges, including opportunities for joint productions and digital collaboration. The meeting focused on expanding collaboration between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in film production, including the possibility of joint short films, documentaries and drama series. The ambassador appreciated Pakistan's role in promoting peace in the region and acknowledged Islamabad's efforts in peace-related initiatives and negotiations, according to APP.

Tarar said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Uzbekistan and is keen to further expand cooperation in the media, film and cultural fields. He added that such initiatives would require the involvement of experienced production houses, while large-scale film projects could also be pursued through joint funding arrangements between the two countries. The minister stressed the importance of highlighting the shared historical and cultural heritage of Pakistan and Uzbekistan through collaborative media content.

Both sides agreed to enhance coordination between their respective social media teams for the development of joint digital content and a coordinated online promotional strategy. The minister said study visits of journalists from both sides would help promote mutual understanding and professional exchange. He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening cultural and media relations with Uzbekistan through sustained engagement and cooperation





DunyaNews / 🏆 1. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pakistan Uzbekistan Media Film Cultural Exchange People-To-People Contact Institutional Linkages Peace Peace-Related Initiatives Negotiations Cultural Heritage Collaborative Media Content Social Media Teams Study Visits Professional Exchange Cultural And Media Relations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Remembering Munawar Sultana, voice behind early Pakistani film classicsMunawar Sultana, one of the pioneering voices of Pakistan’s early radio and film music industry, is being remembered as it marks around three decades

Read more »

Sarah Khan speaks out in support of Falak Shabir’s stancePakistani actress Sarah Khan has entered the ongoing social media debate surrounding women's rights, cultural values and feminism by sharing a series of

Read more »

Pakistan’s IT sector profits jump 37% on robust export growthThe IT sector accounts for about 1% of Pakistan’s gross domestic product but represents roughly 3.5% of the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization.

Read more »

Trump walks out of interview after heated clashTrump ends NBC interview after heated exchanges over election fraud claims, January 6 rioters and media bias allegations.

Read more »

PTF unveils two major women’s tennis tournaments in PakistanISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) announced that Pakistan will host two consecutive ITF W15,000 USD Women’s Futures

Read more »

PPP, PML-N reach understanding on development budget, says Ahsan IqbalNegotiations between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on the federal development budget have been completed, with

Read more »