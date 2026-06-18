Pakistan's Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Discuss Regional Developments with Azerbaijani FM

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, discussing regional developments and the recently signed Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran. The two leaders discussed the significance of the US-Iran understanding and its implications for regional and international stability, with both ministers expressing hope that the MoU would help reduce tensions and encourage dialogue.

Pakistan 's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister , Ishaq Dar , held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijan i Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov , discussing regional developments and the recently signed Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran.

Bayramov congratulated Pakistan on the signing of the MoU and acknowledged Islamabad's role as a mediator in the process. The Azerbaijani foreign minister appreciated Pakistan's efforts and described the development as a significant diplomatic achievement. The two leaders also discussed the significance of the US-Iran understanding and its implications for regional and international stability.

They expressed hope that the MoU would help reduce tensions and encourage dialogue, and both ministers viewed the progress as a positive development that could contribute to greater regional cooperation and economic stability





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Pakistan Ishaq Dar Foreign Minister Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov Telephone Conversation Regional Developments Islamabad Memorandum Of Understanding (Mou) United States And Iran US-Iran Understanding Regional Stability International Stability Diplomatic Engagement Mediation Progress Positive Development Greater Regional Cooperation Economic Stability Broader Economic Implications Global Economic Environment Confidence Tensions Dialogue Understanding Memorandum Regional Issues International Issues Growing International Attention Potential Impact Security Conditions Economic Conditions Region International Community

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مصر نے پاکستان کے کردار کی تعریف کی ہےمصر نے پاکستان کے کردار کی تعریف کی ہے۔ ڈار نے مصری foreign minister کے ساتھ RELAY LEFT RIGHT LEFT LEFT سخت RELAY LEFT LEFT LEFT تفسیر والے اجنبی الفاظ کے ساتھ مصری foreign minister کے ساتھ RELAY LEFT LEFT LEFT تفسیر والے اجنبی الفاظ کے ساتھ مصری foreign minister کے ساتھ RELAY LEFT LEFT LEFT تفسیر والے اجنبی الفاظ کے ساتھ مصری foreign minister کے ساتھ RELAY LEFT LEFT LEFT تفسیر والے اجنبی الفاظ کے ساتھ مصری foreign minister کے ساتھ RELAY LEFT LEFT LEFT تفسیر والے اجنبی الفاظ کے ساتھ

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