Pakistan White-ball Players' Training Intensifies Ahead of International Series

Pakistan's white-ball players, under the supervision of coaches at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore, are working on their skills with a focus on batting, bowling, and physical conditioning. The training sessions aim to improve overall game awareness and fitness ahead of upcoming international assignments.

Pakistan 's white-ball players continued their preparations at the National Cricket Academy ( NCA ) in Lahore, receiving extensive training under the guidance of white-ball and NCA coaches.

During a recent camp, the cricketers took part in net sessions and worked closely on improving their batting and bowling skills, with a focus on overall game awareness and physical conditioning. The training sessions also emphasized skill development and player fitness, with a separate camp for red-ball players and plans for the camp to continue until the end of September.

Coaches, trainers, and medical staff had prepared detailed plans aimed at enhancing players' performance, fitness levels, and overall development ahead of future competitions





24NewsHD / 🏆 19. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pakistan NCA National Cricket Academy Cricket Camp Australia White-Ball Red-Ball High Performance Centre Aqib Javed Director Of The High Performance Centre Separate Camp International Series Net Sessions Batting Skills Bowling Skills Overall Game Awareness Physical Conditioning Special Emphasis On Skill Development Detailed Plans Future Competitions Player Fitness Improving Players' Performance. Cricket Development Programme Cricetraining

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pakistan launches first-ever Panda bond in China’s capital marketPakistan has achieved a significant financial milestone by successfully launching its first-ever Panda bond in China’s domestic capital market marking a major step toward diversifying its international financing sources.

Read more »

Pakistan launches first-ever Panda bond in China’s capital marketPakistan has achieved a significant financial milestone by successfully launching its first-ever Panda bond in China’s domestic capital market marking a major step toward diversifying its international financing sources.

Read more »

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in first Test against BangladeshKARACHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined the Pakistan national cricket team for maintaining a slow over rate during the fi

Read more »

Pakistan Women Clinch Victory Against Zimbabwe with Record Fifty by FatimaFatima, the Pakistan women's cricketer, scored a record fifty and guided her team to a significant victory over Zimbabwe in the third T20 international match.

Read more »

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi invited to ICC’s Board meeting in IndiaPakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has received an invitation to attend the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meeting and watch the

Read more »

National hockey team training camp continues ahead of FIH Pro League matchesPakistan’s national hockey team training camp is continuing at the National Hockey Stadium, 24NewsHD TV reported on Saturday. Team officials said

Read more »