Pakistan Peoples Party demands 50% increase in salaries and pensions for public sector employees in Budget 2026-27

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has urged the federal government to introduce a 50 per cent increase in salaries and pensions for public sector employees in the upcoming Budget 2026-27, citing the rising cost of living and persistent inflation. The party has also proposed raising the minimum monthly wage to Rs60,000, arguing that workers and government employees require greater financial support to cope with economic challenges.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) demands 50% increase in salaries and pensions for public sector employees in Budget 2026-27 , citing rising cost of living and inflation.

Party also proposes raising minimum monthly wage to Rs60,000. Despite these demands, government circles are hesitant to approve the hike. PPP opposes new taxes and recommends exploring alternative sources of income and broadening the revenue base. Coalition partners' differences widen after government allegedly failed to honour agreement regarding budget consultations





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Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Federal Government Budget 2026-27 Salaries And Pensions Minimum Monthly Wage Rising Cost Of Living Persistent Inflation Government Circles Coalition Partners Budget Consultations Taxes Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP)

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