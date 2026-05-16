Pakistan's Interior Minister Meets with Iranian Officials Amid US-Iran Peace Talks

Pakistan's Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has arrived in Tehran on Saturday to meet with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran amid the stalled US-Iran peace talks. Naqvi is scheduled to meet with some senior Iranian officials during his unannounced visit.

Pakistan 's Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has arrived in Tehran on Saturday to meet with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran amid the stalled US-Iran peace talks.

A diplomatic source told IRNA that Mr. Naqvi is scheduled to meet with some senior Iranian officials during this unannounced visit. The Pakistani Interior Minister had accompanied his country's army chief on his three-day visit to Tehran on April 16 this year. According to diplomatic sources, Naqvi will hold bilateral meetings with Iranian officials during his visit. Iranian media reported that Pakistan is expected to once again play a key role in advancing the mediation process.

Pakistan will try to persuade both the Iranian and American sides to adopt a more flexible approach in the negotiation process. Iranian state television said on Saturday that European countries were in talks with Tehran over transit for ships through the Strait of Hormuz. The passage of ships from East Asian countries, notably China, Japan, and Pakistan, received information indicating that Europeans have also begun negotiations with the Revolutionary Guards navy to get permission to pass.

Iran has largely blocked shipping through the vital strait since the outbreak of war with the United States and Israel on February 28. A fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 8. Its grip over the waterway has rattled global markets and given Tehran significant leverage, while the United States has imposed its own naval blockade on Iranian ports.

In peacetime, the route accounts for roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, along with other key commodities. Iran has in recent days allowed passage for dozens of ships including from China after an agreement on Iran's strait management protocols.

Since the war broke out, Iran has repeatedly said that maritime traffic through the strait would not return to its pre-war status and last month said it has received the first revenue from tolls it imposed on the waterway. On Saturday, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament's national security commission, said Iran has prepared a professional mechanism to manage traffic through the strait, adding that it will be unveiled soon.

This route will remain closed to the operators of the so-called 'freedom project'





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