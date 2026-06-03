Pakistan Budget Negotiations Fail to Make Progress, Senior Leadership Meeting Scheduled

Pakistan's ruling coalition and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are unable to reach a consensus on the upcoming budget, with negotiations failing to make significant progress. The matter will now be taken up at the level of senior leadership from both sides in an effort to break the deadlock.

Pakistan 's ruling coalition and the Pakistan Peoples Party ( PPP ) remain unresolved in budget negotiations , with no significant progress made. The deadlock will be addressed by senior leadership from both sides.

The PPP's top leadership and senior government officials are expected to meet within the next one to two days. The Finance Minister has indicated that the federal budget will be presented on June 10, emphasizing the need to maintain coordination with stakeholders. The PPP has been a key ally of the ruling coalition, and its support is crucial for the smooth passage of major legislative and financial measures in parliament





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Pakistan PPP Budget Negotiations Senior Leadership Meeting Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb International Monetary Fund (IMF) Coalition Partners Taxes Revenue Collection Documented Economy

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