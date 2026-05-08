Pakistan has taken up the burden of ensuring security and has made sacrifices in its cities and other problems to achieve this. The diplomatic efforts of Pakistan in the Pakistan-Iran conflict have been widely welcomed on the international stage, where a resolution was passed in the US House of Representatives supporting Pakistan's efforts for peace. The resolution acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan in maintaining diplomatic relations between the parties, facilitating peace negotiations and promoting constructive dialogue. The resolution also highlighted the sacrifices made by Pakistan to ensure security and promote peace, including the closure of its cities and other problems. The resolution emphasized that the end of the war is not only in the interests of the region but also in the interests of the entire world.

Pakistan has taken up the burden of ensuring security and has made sacrifices in its cities and other problems to achieve this. The diplomatic efforts of Pakistan in the Pakistan -Iran conflict have been widely welcomed on the international stage, where a resolution was passed in the US House of Representatives supporting Pakistan 's efforts for peace.

The resolution passed in Washington was introduced by US Representative Al Green. The text of the resolution states that during the Iran war, Pakistan played a crucial role in maintaining diplomatic relations between the parties, facilitating peace negotiations and promoting constructive dialogue. The resolution also acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan in providing diplomatic representation and making special arrangements for negotiations and meetings.

The resolution also highlighted the sacrifices made by Pakistan to ensure security and promote peace, including the closure of its cities and other problems. The resolution also mentioned that the Iran war has resulted in the death of thousands of people and the displacement of millions of people. According to the estimates of the United Nations, nearly 32 million people have become refugees as a result of the conflict.

The resolution also mentioned that the financial burden of the war has reached unprecedented levels and that the war is costing approximately one billion dollars a day. The resolution emphasized that the end of the war is not only in the interests of the region but also in the interests of the entire world. Pakistan has played a very important and positive diplomatic role in this regard





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Pakistan Iran War Security Diplomatic Efforts Peace Negotiations Constructive Dialogue Sacrifices Security Measures Diplomatic Representation Peace Efforts International Stage

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