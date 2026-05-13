Pakistan Security Forces Eliminate Seven Terrorists, Five Army Personnel, Including Maj. Bhatti, Martyr

Security forces in Pakistan have successfully carried out an operation against militants in Barkhan district’s Nosham area, eliminating seven terrorists while five Army personnel, including Major Tauseef Ahmed Bhatti, embraced martyrdom in an intense exchange of fire. The operation took place when militants, linked to the group referred to as ‘Fitna al-Hindustan’, came under fire from security forces, resulting in the death of seven terrorists and the martyrdom of five Army personnel, including Major Tauseef Ahmed Bhatti. Major Tauseef Ahmed Bhatti, who led him from the front, hails from Pakpattan and was aged 31 at the time of his martyrdom.

During the intense exchange of fire , Major Tauseef Ahmed Bhatti, embraced martyrdom . RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed seven terrorists in an operation in Barkhan district’s Nosham area, while five soldiers, including a major, were martyred in the exchange of fire .

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted a successful operation against militants when they came under fire from terrorists linked to the group referred to as ‘Fitna al-Hindustan’. In swift retaliatory action, security forces eliminated seven terrorists. A large quantity of Indian-origin weapons and explosives was also recovered from their possession, according to the military’s statement. During the intense exchange of fire, five Pakistan Army personnel, including Major Tauseef Ahmed Bhatti, embraced martyrdom.

The martyred soldiers also included Naik Fida Hussain and three other personnel Sepoy Zakir Hussain, Sepoy Sohail Ahmed, and Sepoy Muhammad Ayaz. The ISPR said Major Tauseef Ahmed Bhatti, aged 31 and hailing from Pakpattan district, led from the front during the operation





BOLNETWORK / 🏆 9. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

India-Pakistan Relations Exchange Of Fire Martyrdom Pakistan Army Terrorists Pakpattan District

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ترجمان دفتر خارجہ ofthepakistan: Iranian airframes movement to Pakistan for diplomatic personnelترجمان دفتر خارجہ نے نور خان ایئربیس پر ایرانی طیاروں کی موجودگی سے متعلق سی بی ایس نیوز کی رپورٹ کو گمراہ کن اور سنسنی خیز قرار دیتے ہوئے سختی سے مسترد کر دیا ہے۔

Read more »

Event highlighting enduring Pakistan Türkiye historical and cultural ties held in AnkaraEmbassy of Pakistan in Ankara, in collaboration with Ankara University, organized cultural and academic event “Pakistan Türkiye Relations.

Read more »

Pakistan and Kuwait agree to strengthen fuel security and bilateral ties in energy sectorPakistan and Kuwait diplomats have reached an understanding on strengthening mutual energy cooperation and exploring strategic petroleum storage opportunities in Pakistan. The move comes amidst regional challenges, with Pakistan highlighting the need for strategic fuel reserves and Kuwait emphasizing the crucial role of Pakistan in promoting peace in the region.

Read more »

Pakistan offers scholarships to Bangladeshi students at Dhaka expoThe second phase of the Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships under the Pakistan–Bangladesh Knowledge Corridor has officially been launched with the inauguration of the Pakistan Education Expo 2026 in Dhaka.

Read more »

Iran ready for any situation, hostile forces will get strong response: Esmail BaghaeiBaghaei says Iran's armed forces are fully prepared for any situation as tensions rise with the US and Israel, warning hostile forces of severe consequences amid regional unrest

Read more »

President approves civil award for Attock martyr who thwarted suicide attackLiaqat Shaheed awarded Sitara-e-Shujaat for stopping suicide attack and saving lives, with President approving honor on PM’s recommendation as nation pays tribute to his sacrifice.

Read more »