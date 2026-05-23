Pakistan and UK Strengthen Relations, Focus on Economic and Strategic Cooperation

Pakistan and the United Kingdom have maintained their commitment to further strengthen diplomatic, economic, and strategic relations, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meeting with British National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell. The meeting resulted in discussions on expanded cooperation in key areas, with Britain expressing interest in Pakistan's reform agenda and economic development.

Pakistan and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen diplomatic, economic and strategic relations, marking a new era of cooperation between the two countries.

During an important meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and British National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, both sides discussed enhancing Pakistan-UK relations and increasing cooperation across multiple sectors. Britain expressed deep interest in Pakistan's reform agenda and in increasing cooperation in different fields. The discussions focused on building a stronger partnership that supports long-term economic stability, sustainable development, and investment promotion in Pakistan. UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott said that economic relations between Pakistan and the UK are strong.

She added that Britain is Pakistan's most important economic partner in Europe, with over 200 British companies active in Pakistan. The latest engagement between the two countries reflects both countries' desire to deepen cooperation at a time when Pakistan is seeking broader international partnerships in trade, investment, and strategic affairs





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