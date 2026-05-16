Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Congratulates Women's Team for Clean Sweep in T20 and ODI Series Against Zimbabwe

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated Pakistan's women's cricket team for a clean sweep victory in both T20 and ODI series against Zimbabwe. He has praised their outstanding performance in all three formats of cricket and especially in the home series against Zimbabwe. The PCB Chairman has also congratulated coaches and pacer Wahab Riaz for winning the series against Zimbabwe.

چئیرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ محسن نقوی کی 24NewsHD TV csatorن پر رپورٹ کے مطابق، ہمومنوں کے مقابلہ میں ون ڈے سیریز کے بعد ٹی ٹوئنٹی سیریز میں کلین سوئپ پر قومی وویمنز کرکٹ ٹیم کو مبارکباد خواتین کھلاڑیوں نے بیٹنگ۔ باولنگ اور فیلڈنگ میں زمبابوے کو آوٹ کلاس کرکے ٹی ٹوئنٹی سیरीज بھی جیتی۔ محسن نقوی، چئیرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ کے چئیرمین، قومی کرکٹ ٹیم کے ساتھ اپنے پیغام میں، رمیز، یاسین اور شعیب کو شامل ہو کر Xavi Baksh، ٹوئیٹر اور باقي ٹیموں کے لئے بھی آمنىں کہا ہے کہ پاکستان کے وویمنز کرکٹ ٹیم مستقبل میں بھی مسلسل کامیاب رہی.

چئیرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ محسن نقوی کی 24NewsHD TV csatorن پر رپورٹ کے مطابق، ہمومنوں کے مقابلہ میں ون ڈے سیریز کے بعد ٹی ٹوئنٹی سیریز میں کلین سوئپ پر قومی وویمنز کرکٹ ٹیم کو مبارکباد خواتین کھلاڑیوں نے بیٹنگ۔ باولنگ اور فیلڈنگ میں زمبابوے کو آوٹ کلاس کرکے ٹی ٹوئنٹی سیरीज بھی جیتی۔ محسن نقوی، چئیرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ کے چئیرمین، قومی کرکٹ ٹیم کے ساتھ اپنے پیغام میں، رمیز، یاسین اور شعیب کو شامل ہو کر Xavi Baksh، ٹوئیٹر اور باقي ٹیموں کے لئے بھی آمنىں کہا ہے کہ پاکستان کے وویمنز کرکٹ ٹیم مستقبل میں بھی مسلسل کامیاب رہی





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Pakistan Women's Cricket Team T20 International Series One-Day International Cricket Series Clean Sweep Victory Outstanding Performance Home Series Against Zimbabwe

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