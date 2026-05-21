Pakistani security forces eliminate 23 militants in North Waziristan, Spinwam and Bannu

Pakistan's security forces have conducted intelligence-based operations in North Waziristan, Spinwam and Bannu, eliminating 23 militants, including a key ring leader, identified as Jan Meer alias Toor Saqib. The operations were launched as part of a counter-terrorism campaign to dismantle terror networks and counter threats in the region. The military recovered weapons, ammunition, explosives and IEDs during the operations.

پاکستان کے seguras forces نے شمال وزیristan، spinwam اور بannu میں اطلاعات کے आधार پر آپریشن کے ذریعے 23 تک تک مہمانوں کو elimination کیا، جن میں Jan Meer alias Toor Saqib کی ring leader بھی شامل ہے۔ RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have eliminated 23 militants , including a key ring leader, during a series of intelligence-based counter-terrorism operations conducted across North Waziristan , Spinwam and Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said the operations were launched as part of an ongoing campaign to dismantle terror networks and counter threats in the region. Acting on credible intelligence, security forces expanded operations to several hotspots, including Datta Khel, Spinwam and Bannu. According to ISPR, troops carried out multiple intelligence-based operations over the last 48 hours and engaged militant hideouts across the targeted areas.

Following intense exchanges of fire, 23 militants linked to what the military described as “Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij” were killed. Among those eliminated was Jan Meer, also known as Toor Saqib, identified as a militant ring leader wanted by security agencies. ISPR stated that he had been sought for alleged involvement in numerous attacks, including incidents resulting in the deaths of security personnel and civilians. Authorities had also announced a reward for information leading to him.

The military said a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, explosives and prepared improvised explosive devices (IEDs) was recovered during the operations. According to the statement, the militants killed in the operation had allegedly remained active in carrying out attacks in the region. During subsequent sanitisation efforts, security forces also uncovered and destroyed a network of underground tunnels and bunkers reportedly used by militants for concealment and operational activity.

ISPR said clearance operations remain underway to locate and eliminate any remaining militants in the affected areas. It added that the wider counter-terrorism drive under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” vision, approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, would continue in coordination with security and law enforcement agencies across the country





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Pakistan Security Forces Militants North Waziristan Spinwam Bannu Counter-Terrorism Intelligence-Based Operations Jan Meer Toor Saqib Fitna-Al-Khwarij

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