Pakistan's Livestock Sector Shows Significant Growth Over Past Year

Pakistan's livestock sector recorded notable growth over the past year, with the population of several animals, including donkeys, buffaloes, cattle, goats, and camels, showing a marked increase.

Pakistan 's livestock sector recorded notable growth over the past year, with the population of several animals, including donkeys , buffaloes , cattle , goats , and camels , showing a marked increase.

The number of donkeys in the country increased by 113,000 over the past year, reaching 6.160 million compared to 6.047 million previously. Buffaloes, a key component of Pakistan's dairy industry, also witnessed substantial growth. Their population increased by 1.467 million during the year, climbing from 47.688 million to 49.155 million. Similarly, the sheep population rose by 392,000, increasing from 33.119 million to 33.511 million.

The growth in sheep numbers is seen as beneficial for the country's meat and wool production sectors. Goat numbers also registered a significant increase. The document stated that the goat population expanded by 2.422 million, rising from 93.393 million to 91.815 million. Officials noted that goats continue to play a vital role in supporting rural livelihoods and meeting domestic meat demand.

The report further highlighted an increase in the camel population, which grew by 16,000 during the year. Camel numbers rose from 1.177 million to 1.193 million.

Meanwhile, the number of horses increased by 3,000 to 386,000, while the mule population registered an increase of 4,000, reaching 221,000. Cattle numbers also showed strong growth, increasing by 2.249 million over the past year. According to the document, the cattle population rose from 59.711 million to 61.960 million. The overall increase in livestock numbers underscores the continued expansion of Pakistan's livestock sector, which remains a crucial contributor to the national economy, rural employment, and food security.

Officials believe the steady growth in animal populations reflects sustained demand and the resilience of the agricultural sector





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Pakistan Livestock Growth Donkeys Buffaloes Cattle Goats Camels Sheep Horses Cattle

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