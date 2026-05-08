Pakistan Emerges as a Serious and Formidable Power on World Stage

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that Pakistan has emerged as a “serious and formidable power” on the world stage following its victory in the Marka-e-Haq. He highlighted Pakistan’s response to Indian attempts to suppress the truth by banning Pakistani YouTube channels with digital innovation and geo-tagging specific locations within India.

The seminar was attended by the government officials, intelligentsia, diplomatic corps, media and civil society. ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said that Pakistan has emerged as a “serious and formidable power” on the world stage following its victory in the Marka-e-Haq.

Addressing a seminar commemorating 1st anniversary of Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth), the minister said this victory reflects the nation’s unwavering resolve, collective vision, and its ability to dominate the global narrative through facts and strategic clarity. The seminar was attended by the government officials, intelligentsia, diplomatic corps, media and civil society. He highlighted that while the Indian government attempted to suppress the truth by banning Pakistani YouTube channels, Pakistan responded not with bans, but with digital innovation.

By geo-tagging specific locations within India, Pakistan’s digital teams successfully delivered patriotic content and visuals of JF-17 Thunder jets directly to Indian audiences, effectively forcing them to question their own government’s propaganda, he added. He said our comprehensive strategy and seamless coordination across all levels of leadership ensured a decisive victory in the war of narratives against India.

Putting things into context, the minister recalled his visit to Azad Kashmir where he led a delegation of local and foreign journalists following accusations from India regarding Pahalgam incident.

“We wasted no time and took a delegation of journalists to Baila Noor Shah, which India alleged, had terrorist camps and terrorist hideouts,” he said, adding the delegation found nothing but “a public school in the area, in addition to shepherds and people who were talking to each other, there. ” “We exposed Indian propaganda during that visit which was so successful that subsequently we visited Muridke and Bahawalpur where India also had alleged that there were other terrorist activities were going on,” he recalled.

India’s whole premise of aggression following Pahalgam was based on “propaganda and fiction”, Tarar noted. He said India has always been in a habit of conducting false flag operation which were used as means for aggression and attacking Pakistan. Till this date, India still has trouble in digesting two nations theory.

With every passing day, the basis on which Pakistan was created is gaining more credence, he said, pointing to the rise of Hindutva ideology in India where minorities are being persecuted with impunity.

“Terrorism is India’s internal issue and on the other hand, the Kashmir dispute is an external issue,” he said, adding as per international resolutions, there is supposed to be a plebiscite in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir





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Pakistan India Marka-E-Haq Digital Innovation Geo-Tagging Patriotic Content JF-17 Thunder Jets False Flag Operation Hindutva Ideology Kashmir Dispute International Resolutions

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