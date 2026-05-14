Pakistan Reiterates Mediation Role in Middle East Tensions

Foreign Office spokesman Tahir Hussain Andrabi said on Thursday that Pakistan has reiterated the mediation role to ease the Middle East tensions. He said Pakistan’s defence ties would not be affected by a single visit by any neighbouring country, while the Interior Ministry had issued a statement regarding the deportation of Pakistanis from the United Arab Emirates. The FO spokesperson also said Pakistanis taken hostage by Somali pirates remained in the custody of the same group.

Foreign Office spokesman Tahir Hussain Andrabi said on Thursday that Pakistan has reiterated the mediation role to ease the Middle East tensions. In a weekly briefing, the foreign office spokesperson has said that the prime minister had confirmed Iran’s response was immediately conveyed to the other party.

He said Pakistan’s defence ties would not be affected by a single visit by any neighbouring country, while the Interior Ministry had issued a statement regarding the deportation of Pakistanis from the United Arab Emirates. The FO spokesperson said Pakistanis taken hostage by Somali pirates remained in the custody of the same group. He added that authorities had been informed the hostages were safe and were being provided food.

According to the information received, the pirates were negotiating with the owners of the vessel rather than with any government. He said Pakistan’s defence relations with Qatar and Türkiye remained extremely strong. Andrabi said voices in India favouring dialogue were a positive development and Pakistan awaited a constructive response from the Indian government. He said he had no knowledge of any Track-II or backchannel contacts.

Referring to international developments, he said Pakistan was monitoring contacts between the United States and China, while the date of the prime minister’s visit to China would be announced once finalised. He added that the Kishtwar and Line of Control incidents carried two separate dimensions. According to the Foreign Office, one aspect related to human rights while the other concerned peace and security. The spokesman said Pakistani troops remained vigilant along the Line of Control.

Referring to remarks by US Senator Graham, he said the statement had appeared immediately after a report, while Pakistan’s response was issued later because of the time difference. He said Pakistan’s statement clarified the actual situation in full. The Foreign Office spokesman said Pakistan continued to reaffirm its mediation role for reducing tensions in the Middle East. He said the prime minister had held telephone conversations with the prime minister of Qatar and the president of Azerbaijan.

According to details, the deputy prime minister remained in contact with foreign ministers from the region and other countries around the world. Andrabi said Pakistan believed in dialogue and diplomacy between states in the interest of peace and was continuing its efforts for regional stability. He said the deputy prime minister had also spoken by telephone with the Saudi foreign minister, who reaffirmed support for Pakistan’s peace efforts.

The deputy prime minister also held talks with the Chinese foreign minister, with both sides stressing the importance of a lasting ceasefire and dialogue. The spokesman said the Chinese foreign minister had appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role. He also rejected a CBS News report regarding the alleged presence of Iranian aircraft in Pakistan and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to mediation efforts aimed at easing regional tensions





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Middle East Tensions Mediation Role Defence Ties Deportation Of Pakistanis Hostages Taken By Somali Pirates Defence Relations With Qatar And Türkiye Voices In India Favouring Dialogue Track-II Or Backchannel Contacts International Developments US Senator Graham Iranian Aircraft In Pakistan Mediation Efforts Aimed At Easing Regional Ten

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