Pakistan cricketer Azan Awais celebrates first century in Test debut, thanks God, teammates

Aziz Awais, a Pakistan cricketer, made his Test debut against Bangladesh and scored a century. He faced some difficulty at the start but overcame it with confidence, thanks to his partnership with Imam-ul-Haq. Awais also mentioned his strike on the helmet, which made him nervous for several minutes. However, he regained composure and went on to score a century. His efforts were well-supported by his teammates.

Pakistan cricket er Azan Awais became the 14th player from the country to score a century on Test debut, expressing delight after his impressive performance in the opening match against Bangladesh.

His innings was highlighted by a partnership with Imam-ul-Haq. Awais also recalled the moment of being struck on the helmet and regained composure to continue his innings. He credited domestic cricket for preparing him and his father and coach for his journey. The other debutant, Abdullah Fazal, admitted feeling pressure but succeeded in striking his first boundary.

Pakistan aims to restrict Bangladesh to a low total and chase down the target successfully





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Aziz Awais Pakistan Cricketer Test Debut Century Partnership Memorable Moment Domestic Cricket Team Support Pressure

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