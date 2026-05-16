Pakistan's Pace Battery Dismantles Bangladesh's Struggling Lineup in First Day of Second Test

Pakistan's pace battery, led by Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Abbas, ripped apart Bangladesh's battling line-up on the first day of the second cricket Test being played in Sylhet on Saturday, with the hosts teetering at 238 for eight wickets. Babar Azam, who missed the first Test with a knee injury, returned to the side, while Bangladesh rested their star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Pakistan 's pace battery ripped apart Bangladesh 's battling line-up on the first day of the second cricket Test being played in Sylhet on Saturday, with the hosts teetering at 238 for eight wickets.

Khurram Shahzad took four wickets for 65 runs while Mohammad Abbas grabbed three wickets for 39 runs. Mohammad Abbas struck twice to remove both Bangladeshi openers, with Abbas hitting the bull's eye on the second ball of the match when he had Mahmudul Hasan Joy caught at second slip by Salman Agha for naught. Shahzad Khurram then clean-bowled Mominul Haque for 22 runs.

Pakistan, trailing 1-0 in the series after a 104-run defeat in Mirpur, left out Imam-ul-Haq to accommodate Babar Azam, who missed the first Test with a knee injury. Bangladesh handed a Test cap to Tanzid, with fellow opener Shadman Islam ruled out due to a chest injury sustained during the Mirpur Test. Shoriful Islam also returned to Test cricket for the first time since November 2024, replacing Ebadot Hossain.

Babar Azam, Abdullah Fazal, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Khurram Shahzad, Sajid Khan, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Abbas, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumar Das (wk), Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Ran





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Pakistan Bangladesh Cricket Test First Day Second Test Sylhet Pace Battery Battling Line-Up First Day Of Second Cricket Test Pakistan's Pace Battery Khurram Shahzad Mohammad Abbas Mahmudul Hasan Joy Babar Azam Abdullah Fazal Saud Shakeel Mohammad Rizwan (Wk) Salman Ali Agha Khurram Shahzad Sajid Khan Hassan Ali Muhammad Abbas Mominul Haque Mushfiqur Rahim Litton Kumar Das (Wk) Mehidy Hassan Miraz Taijul Islam Taskin Ahmed Shoriful Islam Nahid Rana

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