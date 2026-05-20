Pakistan Invites Kazakh Investors to Invest in Major Ports as Part of Regional Trade Ties

Pakistan has extended an invitation to Kazakh investors, offering investment opportunities in the country's major ports, including Gwadar and Karachi, to strengthen regional trade and investment cooperation. During discussions with a high-level delegation from Kazakhstan, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry stated that Pakistan's ports could serve as an important trade gateway for Central Asian countries, emphasizing the government's commitment to further improve port infrastructure to enhance regional connectivity and trade efficiency.

Pakistan has invited Kazakh investors to invest in the country's major ports, including Gwadar and Karachi, as part of efforts to strengthen regional trade and investment cooperation.

The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry made the offer during a meeting with a high-level delegation from Kazakhstan, where both sides discussed expanding trade and investment ties between the two countries. During the meeting, the minister said that Pakistan's ports could serve as an important trade gateway for Central Asian countries and that the government is taking steps to further improve port infrastructure to enhance regional connectivity and trade efficiency.

He also offered investment opportunities in transshipment facilities and multi-purpose terminals, stating that such cooperation would significantly improve access for Central Asian countries to Gulf and African markets





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Pakistani Government Maritime Affairs Regional Trade Investment Cooperation Central Asian Countries Gwadar Port Karachi Port Sovereign Bonds Tokenization PVARA Chairman Trade Relations Transshipment Facilities Multi-Purpose Terminals Regional Connectivity Trade Efficiency Kazakhstan Freedom Holding Corp

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