Pakistani Actress Mamya Shajaffar Shares Her Uncomfortable On-Set Experience

Pakistani actress Mamya Shajaffar shared her experience in the entertainment industry, including an unsettling on-set encounter with a fellow actor named Arslan Khan.

Pakistani actress and model Mamya Shajaffar confide about the harsh realities of the entertainment industry during a recent appearance on Iffat Omar’s ‘Say It All’ podcast.

The actress reflected on the emotional toll of public scrutiny, and an unsettling on-set experience that left her feeling deeply uncomfortable. In the heartfelt conversation, the host Iffat Omar inquired: ‘what was your experience in showbiz, how to adjust in it, how were you welcomed, appreciated, tolerated or sometime not tolerated?

’ Mamya candidly replied: ‘I think I been very well received I would say, I wasn’t expecting, I never have a problem on set with anything except just for the one time. There was a guy, I think he much like every other thirsty man in our society, saw my profile and thought that I was someone to be fresh with, frank with, I would not mind, she would probably be okay with you know getting to close or being touchy.

And I am not a touchy feeling person if I am not like connected with you I want mean to hug you. It makes to call you bestfriend to in for a hug other there is no way we just shake hand. But that guy, I don’t have shame to name him, his name is Pakistani actor ‘Arslan Khan’. he basically starts to make me feel uncomfortable.

Further she added: ‘he is absolutely nobody, he doesn’t even call him an actor, he barely pronounces words properly, so he started to school be about acting while he did not do the job himself. And director like listen ap apna kaam kar lain, wo kar rahi hain. So, when I saw I was not overly friendly, I go home I don’t spend time before and after shoot only do my lines. And I think he got intimidated.

Now, either he was gay or either he was very intimidating. I don’t know I was so confused because one day he is like, I was speaking to the writer and we are talking about Manto being a great writer, a feminist writer and he cames in, usko pata to kuch tha nahi or he is said Manto is not a feminist writer and I’m like what you are saying.

Mein ny kaha tum kaisy keh sakty ho or he said kay aurtain manto sy nafrat krti hain aur I said Arsalan apni baat kar araha hai. And he just stood up and he start shaking his belt as if you want to take it off and hit me with it and he is getting so uncomfortable with his body language. And he’s calling me names on set, he was talking about my body on set with other people.

Listen like you should eat this and eat that, it will give you some weight here and there and I was like who are you. ’ And that was my bad experience





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Pakistani Actress Mamya Shajaffar Entertainment Industry On-Set Experience Arslan Khan Thirstiness Intimidation Body Shaming Uncomfortable Encounter

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